Australia Joins U.S., Britain In Push For Technological High Ground

Travellers to Hong Kong from Britain will have to initially quarantine in a government camp from Tuesday, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city's strictest entry tier. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's toughest quarantine restrictions, measures that have kept infections at bay but left the finance hub isolated. Those policies have been tightened further since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly around the world in the last few weeks. Most people arriving in Hong Kong must undergo 21 days of hotel quarantine and frequent testing before being allowed out.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO