H&M Sept-Nov sales rise 8%, returning to pre-pandemic level

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday an increase in September through November sales that was in line with expectations. Net...

#H M#Net Sales#Pandemic#Reuters#Swedish
