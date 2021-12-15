ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French transport minister says “not worried” about Tesla after Paris car accident

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday he was “not worried” at this stage about a...

kfgo.com

CNN

Paris taxi firm suspends Tesla fleet after fatal accident

Paris — France's transport minister said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Paris#Traffic Accident#Car Model#French#Reuters#Rmc
bigblueunbiased.com

After A Deadly Accident, A Paris Cab Company Has Suspended the Usage of Tesla Vehicles

Following a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend, a major Paris cab firm has banned its usage of Tesla Model 3 vehicles. G7 Taxi said in an interview that it would stop the usage of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until the detective investigation into the Saturday incident was completed.
CARS
wkzo.com

Runaway Tesla left trail of destruction in central Paris, say witnesses

PARIS (Reuters) – The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night ploughed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard Diomande...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.
TRAFFIC
