ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How companies can lower the bar in sustainability bond binge

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Companies are selling a record number of bonds with penalties attached if they fail to meet environmental and social targets, but there’s a catch – some goals are so soft that firms can actually take their foot off the gas. Because so-called sustainability-linked...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
saportareport.com

Green investing options emerge as MARTA buys its first sustainable bonds

Georgians who want to invest in the green economy are to have more opportunities as cities and states start spending federal infrastructure funds and local governments seek to borrow money to put into projects. Green bonds have become pervasive in the market. Last week, MARTA provided the latest indication when...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Schroders to buy renewable investor Greencoat for $473 mln

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders plc (SDR.L) said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement to buy 75% of renewable investor Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited in a bid to grow its sustainable investment offering . Schroders has agreed to pay 358 million pounds ($473.17 million) for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Alibaba Group Pledges to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030 + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Bond Market#Corporate Behaviour#Corporate Sustainability#Renewable Energy#Reuters#Italian#Nuveen#Refinitiv Data#Esg#European Central Bank#Icma
kfgo.com

Stellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks

MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Santander as it seeks to overhaul its financing operations in Europe through new partnerships. The world’s fourth largest carmaker said it aimed to create a 50-50 operational leasing company with Credit...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Merck issues $1B sustainability bond

According to Kenilworth-based Merck, its core values – including inventing with responsibility for all patients and with respect, inclusion and accountability for its employees – are the foundation for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. And those efforts just got a big boost. On Dec. 13, Merck...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Benzinga

Merck Raises $1 Billion Via Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced its inaugural issuance of a $1 billion sustainability bond, which was part of an $8 billion underwritten public offering of notes that closed last week. Merck will use the proceeds from the bond offering to support projects and partnerships in the company's...
BUSINESS
hbr.org

How Your Company Can Be More Strategic About Its Tech Spending

If your organization isn’t making large tech investments, you’re in the minority. Indeed, nearly half of the CEOs in PwC’s 24th annual CEO survey (2021) reported plans to increase their rate of digital investment by 10% or more — more than any other spending category. With...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
mining.com

Newmont to sell first sustainability-linked bonds from a miner

Newmont Corp., one of the world’s largest gold miners, sold $1 billion of bonds giving it a financial incentive to cut emissions and improve corporate governance, the first company in the energy-intensive industry to issue such securities. The company’s 10-year bonds will pay investors a higher interest rate if it...
ECONOMY
ForConstructionPros.com

How Rental Companies, Dealers Can Cash in on E-commerce Benefits

Here’s a dose of reality for anyone who still thinks e-commerce in the construction equipment industry is unnecessary: Contractors today do not shop the way they used to. And it’s not that it’s changing; it has already changed. Since 2016, millennials have made up the majority of...
INDUSTRY
csq.com

How Private Company Employees Can Potentially Create Liquidity

As wealth managers working extensively within the pre- and post-liquidity planning environment, we often encounter situations with executives, founders, and early employees of startups and privately held companies that have tremendous wealth on paper but no liquid resources. In essence, they are asset rich and cash poor. In the past, if employees wanted to exercise equity before an IPO, there were limited options for shareholders, which meant they would likely have to absorb large tax payments and exercise fees out of pocket. This problem has plagued shareholders for decades and forced many private company employees to wait for an IPO to exercise.
ECONOMY
cascadebusnews.com

How B2B Companies Can Get Up To Speed In A Post-Pandemic World

Ever since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, citizens from highly affected countries have changed how they live their everyday lives. Schools closed, business establishments didn’t allow dine-ins, and office workers had to do their jobs at home to protect themselves from the virus. But with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wharton

How Big Companies Can Cultivate Intrapreneurs

The following article was written by Scott Snyder, a senior fellow at Wharton’s Mack Institute for Innovation Management and author of the book Goliath’s Revenge: How Established Companies Turn the Tables on Digital Disruptors, and Bill Seibel, author of Press Go — Lessons Earned by a Serial Entrepreneur, and former CEO and founder of Mobiquity. Snyder is also Chief Digital Officer at EVERSANA.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Core bonds inch lower

There was a bit more hesitation compared to when delta emerged, but it seems that omicron for now simply provided a buying opportunity. Yesterday’s optimism arose from early hospital data in South Africa and US medical advisor Fauci on Sunday being hopeful that omicron is only causing mild symptoms. The PBOC during the day cut the RRR with 50 bps, freeing up liquidity to support the economy. It helped shape the constructive risk setting too. Bargain hunters scooped up heavy-hit stocks, led by travel and airlines. Equities jumped from <1% to >2% in Europe and the US. Core bonds fell with USTs hugely underperforming the Bund. US yields added 4.3 bps (2y) to 9.9 bps (20y). The 10y clawed its way back above recently broken neckline support of 1.41%. Most of the US action happened after the European close. German yields thus missed out on the yield rally, rising a mere 1.7 bps at the short end. Being delivered after-market, ECB’s Holzzman’s interesting speech also didn’t affect European bonds (yet). He said Interest rates could be increased while net purchases are still in progress - if I’m not mistaken, the Swedes did something like that in early 2020 and, contrary to what some feared, capital markets weren’t disrupted. It’s the first call from within the Governing Council to abolish the long-standing sequence between asset purchases and interest rate hikes. Holzmann thinks it’s very unlikely for inflation to be below 2% in 2022 as a whole and expects supply bottlenecks to persist. In such circumstances he clearly likes to have the option to raise raising rates even if bonds are still being bought. Turning to FX markets, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc reversed Friday’s gains. Searing US yields also gave the USD an edge despite the risk-on. The trade-weighted DXY went from 96.11 to 96.33. EUR/USD drifted south of 1.13. Sterling strengthened from EUR/GBP 0.856 to 0.8507. BoE’s Broadbent in a balanced speech declined to answer whether a rate hike is needed in December. Omicron needs time to be assessed, part of inflation is going to subside before any rate increase had time to take effect but tight labour markets pose upside risks to wage costs. Apart from second-tier European data (ZEW), the economic calendar eyes meagre, putting sentiment at the driver’s seat. A very upbeat Asian session inspired by strong Chinese trade data and yesterday’s EU/US performance is set to spill over back into European dealings again. Core bonds inch lower. German Bunds may underperform after missing out on the US and Holzmann’s speech yesterday. First resistance in the US 10y stands at 1.48%. -0.347% is looked at in the German 10y. The combination with risk-on may help an ailing euro though first meaningful resistance in EUR/USD is still a long way off (1.1422).
STOCKS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy