Kanye West’s presidential run was an interesting time following his days as a MAGA-hat toting, “slavery-was-a-choice” spewing conservative. However, a newly surfaced report by the Daily Beast alleges the DONDA artist’s campaign was secretly run by Republican operatives and his team went to great lengths to hide it. The report states the campaign “disguised potentially millions of dollars in services it received from a secretive network of Republican Party operatives, including advisers to the GOP elite and a managing partner at one of the top conservative political firms in the country.” There are also allegations that the campaign did not report...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO