Dec. 15, 2021

The Aldine ISD Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Department will host its first-ever Share the Joy toy and coat giveaway event on Thursday, December 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The FACE Department created this event as a way to give all Aldine ISD families the opportunity to have a warm and happy holiday season. Says Aldine ISD Superintendent, Dr. LaTonya Goffney, “We know that for many of our Aldine families, the winter holidays are not always the happiest of times. I am hopeful that the FACE Department’s Share the Joy event will be a small bright spot for many of those in our community.”

ALDINE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO