Religion

Dec. 15, 2021

By GENE GRIME NWS Staff Writer
Northwest Signal
 6 days ago

The call came in late Sunday night informing us of the passing of Chery Weideman. Chery, always full of life and seemingly endless energy, had fought a hard battle for more than a month, but God decided that he wanted her with Him at this time. Chery was a...

www.northwestsignal.net

Daily Record

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 6

When you drive up to Fifth Street past Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, you see “Heroes Work Here” on the fence. That is an understatement. It should read “Angels Work Here.”. We would like to thank those angels for the compassion they showed our dad and family. They were...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
aldineisd.org

Share the Joy, Dec. 16

The Aldine ISD Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Department will host its first-ever Share the Joy toy and coat giveaway event on Thursday, December 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The FACE Department created this event as a way to give all Aldine ISD families the opportunity to have a warm and happy holiday season. Says Aldine ISD Superintendent, Dr. LaTonya Goffney, “We know that for many of our Aldine families, the winter holidays are not always the happiest of times. I am hopeful that the FACE Department’s Share the Joy event will be a small bright spot for many of those in our community.”
ALDINE, TX
Clinton Herald

Holidays with the Symphony is Dec. 11

CLINTON — Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert is back this year. It’s set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Conductor Brian Dollinger has chosen the festive Polonaise from Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Christmas Eve Suite” to open the program. Other...
CLINTON, IA
revuewm.com

The Itinerary: Dec. 8-15

Happy Holidays, y'all! December is here and with it comes plenty of snow, a bit of sleet, and tons of holiday events. This is one of my absolute favorite times of year. Yes, it's hectic. Yes, it's crazy. Yes, it's out of control. It's also balanced out by a communal agreement to all be as kind and jolly as possible.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Free Christmas dinner in Over-The-Rhine

A free Christmas dinner will be served to those in need in Over-The-Rhine on Tuesday. The event will start at 4 p.m. at the Saint Anthony Center at 1615 Republic Street. The annual tradition is hosted in partnership by St. Francis Seraph Ministries and Wise Temple Congregation. The organizations have worked together for more than 35 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Item

Applause Calendar Dec. 9 thru Dec. 16

West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss this month’s book: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
SUNBURY, PA
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
WSFA

The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 10 - Dec. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have another full weekend of holiday events, so let’s get right into it!. You can enjoy the Montgomery Christmas parade which starts at the capitol steps and ends at the fountain. Every year hundreds of people line the downtown streets to enjoy the marching bands, entertainment, candy, and of course Santa. The fun starts at 6:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Savannah Morning News

One of Savannah's creepiest artists, Liz Bishop, is wishing you a scary, Merry Christmas

One thing that has always irked me is when I start seeing Christmas stuff out in stores before Halloween. Look, I get it, I love Christmas too, but keep your glitter covered mittens off of spooky season! So now that we’re in the final days before Santa makes his annual trip down our chimneys, I’m going to use this column to take my revenge on all of those folks who are drinking peppermint mochas before November. Allow...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRAL

Pet of the Day: Dec. 6

Galaxy Girl is ready to blast off to her forever home and new adventures. She's a very affectionate kitten who loves snuggling, purring, and pets. This playful girl can be found carrying her stuffed mouse around when she hasn't found an inviting place for a nap. Learn more about adopting her at www.purrpartners.org.
PETS
Longboat Observer

This Week in A+E: Dec. 16 to Dec. 22

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Here comes the funny. Janet Williams has been touring for two decades, and her late-in-life turn as a standup comedian came after a divorce left her with lots of things to say. Williams, previously a professor before becoming a comic, has played to national audiences as part of BET's Comic View, and she's a veteran of several USO tours to entertain the troops abroad. Runs through Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT
cctvcambridge.org

It's the Holidays! Dec 20 - Dec 26

Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly, Watch the fall 2021 gala of Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, Boston (LBFE) , a nonprofit committed to relieving isolation and loneliness among our older friends. LBFE offers to people of goodwill the opportunity to join the elderly in friendship and celebration of life. Gala music is provided by an octogenarian trombonist in the Soft Touch band. Thank you for helping end elder loneliness! Produced by Robert Guthrie.
BOSTON, MA

