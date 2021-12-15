ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Grand Crew: Season One Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill this group continue to stick together in the first season of the Grand Crew TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Grand Crew is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
wnypapers.com

'Leverage' crew steals a second season on IMDb TV

Fan-favorite series ‘Leverage: Redemption’ has been picked up for another season on Amazon’s free streaming service. On Thursday, IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, announced it has renewed the heist drama series “Leverage: Redemption” for a second season. All 16 episodes of the...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

American Auto: Season One Ratings

NBC could really use a hit comedy. For the first time in over 70 years, the peacock network didn’t have any sitcoms on the fall schedule. Will American Auto be a hit and get renewed for a second season or, will it quickly run out of gas and be cancelled? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Echo Kellum
NBC4 Columbus

PREVIEW: NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ stars talk about new show

(WCMH) — NBC has announced its new comedy “Grand Crew” is coming to the network’s mid-season line up and viewers are getting a special preview Tuesday night, Dec. 14. The comedy, which is about a “group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles,” according to an NBC release, comes from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alumni Dan Goor and Phil Augusta Jackson.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman...
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Grand Crew’ Live Without Cable on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

NBC’s newest comedy, “Grand Crew,” makes its awaited premiere this week. From the minds of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creator Dan Goor and producer Phil Agusuta Jackson, “Grand Crew” tells the story of a group of friends who try and navigate the hustle and bustle of life in LA — all without sacrificing their friendship. “Grand Crew” stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Ratings#Cbs#Nbc#Grand Crew Tv#Mercedes#Abc
tvseriesfinale.com

Dancing with Myself: NBC Partners with Shakira for High-Energy Dance Challenge Series

Dancing with Myself is headed to NBC. The new dance challenge series will feature singer/songwriter Shakira as host and one of the judges. Each week, people from different walks of life will take part in high-energy dance challenges for a judging panel and a live audience. The studio audience will decide who wins Best Dancer of the Night and a cash prize.
THEATER & DANCE
tvseriesfinale.com

Why Women Kill: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Anthology Series

Get ready to explore new stories about ladies and the deaths in their wake. The Why Women Kill TV series has been renewed for a third season by Paramount+. The second season of 10 episodes was released between June and July of this year. A darkly comedic drama from Marc...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Perception Is Everything In New NBC Comedy 'Grand Crew'

A new comedy series with an all-black cast seems intent on changing and improving the way black men are perceived. The show, titled “Grand Crew” and premiering Tuesday night on NBC, does not specify where the negative perceptions it cites are coming from -- whether from white people, black communities, other groups, or all of the above.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Raising Dion: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Photos)

Netflix set a second season premiere date for Raising Dion earlier this month, and now the streaming service has released some first-look photos. Starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her young son, Dion. The pair have their lives complicated when Dion develops superhero-like powers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

Bunk’d: Season Six; Disney Channel Series Renewed for Wild West-Themed Season

Bunk’d is returning to Disney Channel for a sixth season in 2022. The new season will take place on a Wild West-themed dude ranch. Starring Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez, the series follows a group of summer campers as they work together. Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, and Alfred Lewis are joining the cast for the new season.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Three? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale Jumps 47% in Viewers From Season 2 Finale to Series High

The third season finale of “Succession” drew 1.7 million viewers across multiple HBO platforms, a series high for the drama and up 47% from the second season finale. The conclusion to “Succession” Season 3 was also up 21% in overall sets of eyeballs from the 1.4 million viewers that tuned into the season premiere and 8% from last week’s episode of the nine-episode season, per HBO.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Seasons 18 & 19; Animated Comedy Renewed by TBS Ahead of 2022 Return

TBS previously announced that season 17 of American Dad! is set to debut on Monday, January 24. But that won’t be the end of this long-running comedy. The cable channel has now revealed that American Dad! has been renewed for two more years — seasons 18 and 19. In addition, co-creator Matt Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle have signed a deal to continue showrunning and executive producing the show.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Young Rock, The Masked Singer, Survivor, The Goldbergs, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Young Rock, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, The Masked Singer, and Survivor. Specials: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021, A Very Chrisley Christmas, and Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. Reruns: The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, and The Chase. Note:...
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

48 Hours, The Wall, World’s Funniest Animals, Boxing, College Football

Saturday, December 18, 2021 ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Specials: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Sports: College Football and Boxing. Reruns: 48 Hours, World’s Funniest Animals, The Equalizer, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Saturday Night Live. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy