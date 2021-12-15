Netflix cuts India sub price

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company will be releasing a new 5G enabled handset in January 2022, as per a senior official. In an interview with India Today, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, confirmed that its first 5G smartphone will be making its way to India, sometime in January. He further added that the Hong Kong based smartphone maker will also be launching a new 55 inch TV, which is set to be released in the first half of next year as well. In other words, apart from entering the 5G handset market, the brand is even expanding its presence outside of smartphones as well.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO