Netflix cuts India sub price

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix, facing a local battle of competition as far as streaming services are concerned in India, is slashing its subscriber rates. The new rates are effective immediately. The new rates show some...

Advanced Television

Report: UK TV exports resilient despite pandemic

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 suffered a small reduction of 3.3 per cent to £1.42 billion (€1.66bn), independent producers’ trade body Pact’s TV Exports report reveals. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting production in the UK, producers were able to use their back catalogues...
Variety

Amazon Prime Video India Takes New Zealand Cricket Rights – Global Bulletin

RIGHTS Amazon Prime Video India has signed a multi-year deal with New Zealand Cricket to exclusively stream in India all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across the one day international, twenty-20 and test formats. First up will be a test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Upcoming fixtures include the series between the Indian and New Zealand women’s cricket teams in Feb. 2022, as well as the Indian and New Zealand men’s series currently scheduled for Nov. 2022. Cricket is India’s most watched sport and the highest consumed content. Rights for the lucrative Indian...
Advanced Television

Survey: CTV viewership drives ad performance opportunity

Findings from connected TV (CTV) performance advertising platform tvScientific’s survey indicate that a majority of consumers (57 per cent) say the primary way they watch television, movies, and other video content is by streaming it digitally, compared to just 26 per cent who watch through cable or linear TV.
TVShowsAce

Netflix India Immortalizes ‘Money Heist’ With Street Art [VIDEO]

When the Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist hit Netflix India, it became a massive hit, as it did with the rest of the world. However, India’s branch of the streaming channel took things a few steps further. They took to the streets of Mumbai and Hyderabad to create colorful street art to immortalize the series. Read on to find out more about the streamer’s street art and watch a video of the artists at work.
CinemaBlend

Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included

Over the course of the past decade, streaming has become one of the most dominant and most-used forms of entertainment, with a seemingly never-ending list of platforms offering a wide range of shows, movies, and other original content. With more than 1.1 billion streaming service subscriptions, it’s easy to see how a lot of people are spending their free time these days. And even though services are being introduced all the time, there are few that match the overall package that comes with a Netflix subscription.
realme C21Y tipped to receive a price hike in India

The realme C21Y launched in India in late August. A little over three months after its debut, the handset is now being tipped to get a price hike. Let’s check how much it will cost in the near future. According to tech influencer Mukul Sharma (via 91Mobiles), the price...
Infinix gearing up to launch sub-20,000 INR 5G Phone in India in January

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company will be releasing a new 5G enabled handset in January 2022, as per a senior official. In an interview with India Today, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, confirmed that its first 5G smartphone will be making its way to India, sometime in January. He further added that the Hong Kong based smartphone maker will also be launching a new 55 inch TV, which is set to be released in the first half of next year as well. In other words, apart from entering the 5G handset market, the brand is even expanding its presence outside of smartphones as well.
Advanced Television

Analysis: SVoDs drive $220bn content spend

Global content spend saw double digit growth in 2021, with research firm Ampere Analysis expecting it to exceed $220 billion (€195.3bn), with growth driven by SVoD platforms. Specifically, investment rose 14 per cent compared to 2020, representing an increase of over $20 billion. Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock...
Advanced Television

Australia: SVoD revenue to reach $3.2bn in 2026

SVoD revenue in Australia is forecast to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent from $1.9 billion (€1.68bn) in 2021 to $3.2 billion in 2026, driven by solid growth in subscriptions and unique SVoD households, and steady rise in average monthly revenue per unique SVoD household, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon Is Offering a Big Discount on Audible Subscriptions

Amazon’s subscription services like Kindle Unlimited and Prime have always provided an excellent value, but the company is currently running its best deal yet on an Audible subscription. The store is offering new subscribers a 60% discount on the first three months of their subscription. Instead of $14.95 per month, you’ll pay just $5.95. You’ll save $27 by taking advantage of this early holiday promotion. If you’ve never tried Audible, here’s up everything you need to know about the service. Each month Audible subscribers receive a “credit,” which can be redeemed on the audiobook of your choice. The audiobook you pick will...
Advanced Television

Whip Media Survey on streaming in Europe

Whip Media surveyed more than 9,000 users of its TV Time app across five European territories (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK) to help understand consumer sentiment surrounding paid streaming in these markets. The key findings include:. Consumers in the FIGS UK countries maintain approximately three SVoD subscriptions on average. The...
Advanced Television

Spain: International SVoDs must invest €15m in regional language

US streaming services, such as Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, will have to invest €15 million a year in TV and movie productions in Catalonian, Basque and Galician languages as a result of a political deal between the government and the Catalonian party ERC to approve Spain’s annual budget.
Advanced Television

discovery+ launches on Roku UK

Discovery has announced that discovery+, the multichannel broadcaster’s SVoD service, is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. The announcement comes as part of an international rollout, with Roku customers already able to access discovery+ in the US,...
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
