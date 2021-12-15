ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hengtong Attends The 4th Vietnam Onshore And Offshore Wind Summit

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 8th to 9th December, the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit was held in the Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark 72 Exhibition in Hanoi. This Summit involved various players, both domestic and overseas, in the offshore wind power industry. Hengtong attended the Summit, presenting our latest submarine cable system solution and performance.

In recent years, Hengtong keeps exploring the Vietnam market and has been awarded several offshore wind farm (OWF) submarine cable projects in this country, as PC contractor. By the end of 2021, Hengtong has successfully delivered the OWF submarine cable systems for the VPL Bến Tre Offshore Wind Farm, the Trà Vinh V1-2 48MW Offshore Wind Power Plant, and the Hiệp Thành 78MW Offshore Wind Power Plant. Hengtong's own offshore engineering capability, the CLB 'Hengtong Lan 1', has also executed the cable installation works there . By completing those projects as well as further exploration, Hengtong is consolidating a leading position in Vietnam's submarine cable system market.

With Hengtong's comprehensive OWF solution, professional services, and rich project experiences, they attracted various visitors in this Summit and realized another exciting presence in the Vietnam market. Together with Hengtong's upstream and downstream partners, they expect to make more effort to the clean energy power generation and green, low-carbon development of Vietnam, and the Asia-Pacific region.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hengtong-attends-the-4th-vietnam-onshore-and-offshore-wind-summit-301444960.html

SOURCE Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.

Antelope Valley Press

Offshore wind brings ‘gust’ of job growth

PROVIDENCE, RI — US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, Thursday, that the administration’s goal for offshore wind and the projects being developed now represent a “gust of job growth throughout the country.”. Granholm visited a new offshore wind manufacturing hub in Providence to talk about the Biden administration’s plan to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
windpowermonthly.com

Chemicals giant BASF to divest part of Dutch offshore wind farm stake

Chemicals giant BASF has agreed to sell a 25.2% stake in the 1500MW Hollandse Kust Zuid Hollandse Kust Zuid (1500MW) OffshoreNetherlands, Europe Click to see full details wind farm in the Dutch North Sea to Allianz Capital Partners. The transaction is subject to merger control approvals. The move follows acquisition...
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

