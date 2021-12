(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six more counties. That means grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program means households with incomes of up to double the federal poverty level could be eligible for grants of up to five thousand dollars. The governor’s action clears the way for state resources to be used to help storm victims in Emmet, Franklin, Humboldt, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Woodbury counties. Applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO