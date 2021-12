Two of China’s largest hospitality and technology companies will work together to drive innovation in the country’s hotel industry. Jin Jiang, the state-owned tourism and hospitality company headquartered in Shanghai with more than 8,000 properties across the county, and Tencent, the technology conglomerate that owns WeChat and dozens of other internet-related services and products, have kicked off a multi-prong partnership aimed at accelerating the development of new technologies to serve the travel and hospitality industry.

