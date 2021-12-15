ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etihad Selects Kyndryl To Help Accelerate The Next Phase Of Its Digital Transformation

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a multi-year agreement to help accelerate the next stage of its digital transformation journey. Kyndryl will help Etihad modernize its IT infrastructure by facilitating the use of best-in-breed cloud platforms.

Innovation and technology have been instrumental to Etihad's agility to adapt within the aviation industry and enhance its world-renowned guest experience. Previously, the airline has relied on a private cloud infrastructure - but to achieve further flexibility, it needed to adopt a cloud strategy that integrates various public cloud environments to support its workloads.

Accordingly, Etihad will tap Kyndryl to work closely with leading cloud providers to select fit-for-purpose cloud platforms that are based on the specific requirements of Etihad's mission-critical workloads. Over the next three years, Kyndryl will also help migrate and manage Etihad's workloads across the new multi-cloud environment.

Through a multi-cloud model, Etihad will have seamless access to advanced cloud services and be able to combine the capabilities that each cloud platform provides. This will enable more efficient operations and bringing innovation to market at a more rapid pace.

"As Etihad continues to evolve, its ability to push the boundaries of innovation and digitalisation within the aviation industry is necessary to create the next generation travel experience. The airline looks forward to working with Kyndryl as their expertise in cloud environments will support Etihad in becoming a more agile and sustainable airline," said Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad.

"Etihad is long known for embedding innovation into every aspect of its operations and continuously transforming to better serve its employees and guests," said Vickram Nagi, Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East, Africa and Turkey. "We are proud to have been selected by Etihad to help facilitate the next phase of its digital transformation through the use of best-in-breed cloud platforms. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to support mission-critical technology systems the world depends on every day and to forge strong relationships with leading technology innovators to serve our customers better."

Kyndryl and Etihad signed the strategic agreement in November 2021.

About Etihad:Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad is recognised as one of the world's leading airlines in response to COVID-19 and was the first airline in the world to fully vaccinate its crew on board.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time, and through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com

About KyndrylKyndryl (KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etihad-selects-kyndryl-to-help-accelerate-the-next-phase-of-its-digital-transformation-301444616.html

SOURCE Kyndryl

