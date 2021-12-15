ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tongyu Communication Is Now An Official Supplier For Samsung

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. (002792.SZ, "Tongyu"), a China-based leading communications solution provider, has announced it has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics ("Samsung"). Tongyu passed Samsung's supplier qualification audit in just three months, reflecting the company's mature supply chain, commitment to product quality control, and high technical standards.

In April 2021, Tongyu obtained its supplier qualification from Samsung, for its leading 5G antenna technology and outstanding product quality. Following its supplier qualification, Tongyu and Samsung will work together on technical exchanges and project development. Tongyu will also provide Samsung arm with three years of paid testing services.

"In Tongyu's 26 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, our technology has been used in a diverse range of applications and scenarios, and we have gained recognition from global operators and equipment vendors for our company spirit of 'loyalty, hard work, innovation and efficiency '. We believe that Tongyu's capabilities for technological innovation are rooted in gaining the trust of our customers. By harnessing the needs of our users as the driving force for development, we can quickly solve customer technical issues and respond to ongoing needs," said Zhonglin Wu, CEO of Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc.

Since 2001, Tongyu has made continued efforts on growing its global footprint, and today foreign markets account for more than half of its total business. In the 5G era, Tongyu is committed to the development of multi-port and multi-system products. By using its products to reduce the latency and improve the reliability, Tongyu helps mobile telecommunications operators establish a technical advantage — now and in the future.

About Tongyu

Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. was founded in 1996 and is predominantly engaged in the R&D, production, sales and service of mobile communications antennas, microwave antennas, radio-frequency devices, optical modules, smart charging, switching systems, and etc. The company provides integrated telecommunications solutions and services to domestic and global mobile network operators. Since its inception, Tongyu has been certified by leading operators and equipment vendors around the world and cultivated a strong network of global operator partners, including Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Datang, Vodafone, Telenor, TPG, Telstra, Optus, Softbank, Docomo, Rogers, Telus and TESSCO. At present, over 7 million Tongyu antenna products are used in 60 countries.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tongyu-communication-is-now-an-official-supplier-for-samsung-301444957.html

SOURCE Tongyu

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Alpargatas Announces Strategic Investment In Rothy's, A Digital-First Sustainable Footwear Brand Based In San Francisco, California

SÃO PAULO and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpargatas S.A., the Brazilian lifestyle brand and global leader in open footwear and owner of the Havaianas "love brand," and Rothy's Inc., the innovative sustainable lifestyle brand, today announced that Alpargatas will make a strategic investment in Rothy's to fuel global growth and expand vertically-integrated operations. The transaction advances Alpargatas as a global powerhouse of desired and hyperconnected brands and positions Rothy's to accelerate its brand and retail expansion strategy as well as increase its factory operations and further drive sustainable innovation.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

L Catterton Asia Makes Strategic Investment In Ci FLAVORS

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, announced today that its Asia fund has made a strategic investment in Ci FLAVORS (or the "Company"), which owns Cosme Company, a leading multi-brand beauty and personal care company in Japan focused on haircare and skincare. The firm will partner with Ci FLAVORS' management team to bolster the Company's growth through strategic initiatives such as enhancing new brand development and accelerating international expansion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT ) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that, effective December 16, 2021, its independent directors approved equity awards under Helius' 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to two individuals entering into employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.
NEWTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Nokia#Softbank
TheStreet

Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc.

Atkore Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries ( www.sascostrut.com). "With more than 65 years in the industry, Sasco has developed an extensive range of sizes, gauges...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Carnival Corporation, Jabil Launch Consumer Wearable Production Line In The Caribbean

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Florida's most prominent companies - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), and Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - Get Jabil Inc. Report - today announced they are partnering to launch the first Experience Internet of Things consumer wearables manufacturing and fulfillment location in the Florida/ Caribbean region.
NFL
TheStreet

Orange Business Services Commended By Frost & Sullivan For Delivering Exceptional Value To Enterprises With Its Advanced Cloud-based CX And IoT Services In Asia-Pacific

An end-to-end customer experience service portfolio and novel IoT business models enable Orange to address customer demands efficiently. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific telecom services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, with both the 2021 Asia-Pacific IoT Analytics Services Company of the Year Award and the 2021 Asia-Pacific Telco Cloud Contact Center Services Company of the Year Award. Orange is uniquely positioned to bring together the dual expertise of a global telecom operator and a system integrator, delivering and orchestrating technical expertise in data, network, IoT, customer experience, cloud, and security. Its reliable solutions employ emerging technologies such as AI and analytics to generate tangible benefits for customers all along the digital value chain.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

A microchip technology introduced in recent years by the Stockholm-based startup Epicenter is being presented as a means to store one's COVID-19 vaccine passport under the skin, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday. The firm has showcased an implant capable of storing a...
NFL
talkandroid.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 is official but it’s not really an upgrade

Previously rumored to be unveiled in January 2022, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 was launched today sporting an array of components that keep it in the affordable tablet segment. Powered by UniSoc’s Tiger T618 chipset and featuring a slightly larger display, the Galaxy Tab A8 starts from £219/€229 in the UK and Europe, US pricing has yet to be announced.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Samsung officially reveals new Galaxy Tab A8 budget tablet

Samsung sells some of the best Android tablets around, like the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 FE, and an updated Tab S8 lineup is reportedly coming soon. The company also has some cheaper options for people mostly just interested in media streaming and light gaming, most notably the Tab A7 and A8 series. Now there’s a brand new 10.5-inch entry in the Galaxy Tab A8 lineup, and it’s coming soon to Europe, the United States, and other regions.
TECHNOLOGY
soyacincau.com

Maxis finally enables WiFi Calling, now available on Samsung and iPhone devices

[ UPDATE 16/12/2021 22:00 ] Maxis has provided more info for its WiFi Calling (VoWiFi) feature. We’ve updated the post with more details. Maxis has finally rolled out Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) or also known as WiFi Calling on its network. This allows voice calls to be carried over a WiFi connection and this is great for users who are residing in areas with bad or no 4G coverage.
CELL PHONES
roselawgroupreporter.com

Taiwan Semiconductor suppliers now flocking south to Casa Grande

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The massive investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has already been lauded as a spark for development in the far northern part of Phoenix, but a group of suppliers that will service the fabrication facility are starting to gather in another location: Pinal County.
PHOENIX, AZ
mspoweruser.com

Retailer confirms Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range, official cases

A week ago reliable leaker Evan Blass published official renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Now an online retailer, Box, has confirmed the existence of the device by listing a range of official cases for the tablet. They have...
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 official images leaked before launch

A new Galaxy Tab model is expected to be released by Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has been working on a number of products. The Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series are slated for release next year. The Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is also in the works. A number of image renders have surfaced on the web although the device doesn’t look too different from previous models. The tablet is only an entry-level product and is expected to launch soon with an affordable price. By affordable we mean anything below 300 euros ($339).
TECHNOLOGY
irmagazine.com

Crisis Communications report now available

IR Magazine has released a new report examining how attitudes toward and practices in crisis communications have changed since we last reported on this topic in 2012. The report investigates whether companies have formal crisis plans and how approaches to crisis communications have changed with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The report also examines the impact of social media on handling a crisis.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy