Open Enrollment Deadline for 2022 ACA Federal Health Insurance Exchange is Today

PHILADELPHIA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by legislative leaders at Family Practice and Counseling Network in Philadelphia to highlight the Wolf Administration’s efforts to ensure health care is affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians. Participants encouraged Pennsylvanians to utilize the commonwealth’s state-based health insurance marketplace, Pennie, when needing health insurance during the open enrollment period through January 15, 2022. Gov. Wolf said, “Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs . With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community. Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO