Personal Finance

Open Enrollment Deadline for 2022 ACA Federal Health Insurance Exchange is Today

spartanburg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe open enrollment period for the 2022 Federal Health Insurance Exchange ends on Dec. 15, 2021, for coverage to start Jan. 1, 2022. “Open enrollment is an opportunity for residents to choose the best insurance plan to meet their needs if they do not have health insurance through their employer or...

www.spartanburg.com

The Richmond Observer

Gov. Cooper and NCDHHS secretary encourage eligible North Carolinians to enroll in federal Health Insurance Marketplace

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., today highlighted changes in federal law that make obtaining insurance through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace more affordable and available to more than 100,000 additional people in the state. “North...
RALEIGH, NC
Healthline

Obamacare 2022: Enrollment Is Up, Insurance Premiums Are Down

The enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans is open until Jan. 15. So far, almost 4.6 million Americans have enrolled in 2022 plans. Experts say more subsidies are available this year and insurance premiums are lower. Flush with new subsidies for consumers and on the heels of...
HEALTH
wdac.com

Lawmakers Encourage Pennsylvanians To Enroll In Affordable Health Insurance

PHILADELPHIA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by legislative leaders at Family Practice and Counseling Network in Philadelphia to highlight the Wolf Administration’s efforts to ensure health care is affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians. Participants encouraged Pennsylvanians to utilize the commonwealth’s state-based health insurance marketplace, Pennie, when needing health insurance during the open enrollment period through January 15, 2022. Gov. Wolf said, “Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs . With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community. Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
krwc1360.com

MNsure Open Enrollment Continues

Open enrollment for health insurance through MNsure continues. MNsure CEO Nate Clark says about 110,000 Minnesotans have signed up or renewed their coverage. Clark says that’s about 7 to 8% higher than it was last year. He says he believes that Minnesotans understand the value of MNsure, and that it’s the only place they can get tax credits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Health Link Enrolls 17,452 Nevadans in First Month of Open Enrollment Period

(CARSON CITY, NV) – Nearly 17,452 Nevadans have actively enrolled in qualified health insurance plans within the first 30 days of open enrollment through NevadaHealthLink.com. The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals get connected to affordable health and dental coverage, began on November 1, 2021 and runs through January 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Medicare Enrollment Ends Today

Today is the final day to apply for medicare. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has a narrow window of opportunity available for people with Medicare who want to review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs. Medicare’s Open Enrollment period gives those who rely on Medicare the opportunity to make changes to their health plans or prescription drug plans, pick a Medicare Advantage Plan, or return to Original Medicare, according to a press release.
HEALTH
kmvt

Your Health Idaho extends enrollment deadline after delays

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s state health insurance exchange has extended the deadline to enroll for coverage by a week after low staffing levels and increased demand for coverage caused delays in the application process. Your Health Idaho announced Monday that Idaho residents who don’t have health insurance...
IDAHO STATE
Pioneer Press

Deadline looming for MNsure enrollment in 2022

Minnesotans in need of private health insurance for 2022 have until Wednesday, Dec. 15, to enroll in MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. People who are uninsured, self-employed or lack access to coverage through an employer can visit MNsure.org to review the more than 170 health and dental plans available for 2022.
HEALTH INSURANCE
hillcountrynews

Medicare open enrollment deadline is Tuesday

Open enrollment for next year’s Medicare coverage started last month and continues through Dec. 7. Nationwide, over 3,800 plans are available, the highest number ever, the Kaiser Family …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
HEALTH
Fox News South Texas

The Registration Deadline for Health Insurance, Medicaid, is About to Expire

The registration deadline for health insurance, Medicare, is about to expire. That is why experts recommend the community to be proactive and enlist or re-evaluate their medical plans. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 10 million Americans enrolled in Medicare coverage during the Covid-19 public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KATU.com

Moda Health: Open Enrollment Tips from a Pharmacist

It’s open enrollment season, and when we're choosing a health-care plan, pharmacy benefits are important. so Carly Rodriguez, vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Moda Health, joined us to share tips on what to look for. For more information, visit modahealthminute.com. This segment was sponsored by Moda Health.
PORTLAND, OR
bloomberglaw.com

Health Insurers Get Reprieve From Medicare’s Data Exchange Rules

Health insurance plans won’t be required to implement new rules aimed at speeding up data sharing among health-care payers until a future rule establishes a standard format for data exchange, the Medicare agency said. The notice, filed Wednesday in the Federal Register, concerns the payer-to-payer information exchange provisions of...
HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment: Deadline for Coverage That Starts Jan. 1

Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. HealthCare.gov and its state-run counterparts are insurance marketplaces that offer taxpayer-subsidized private coverage. Independent experts say HealthCare.gov's sign-up season doesn't seem to be drawing as many...
HEALTH
KXAN

Enroll In A Health Insurance Plan Including $0 Benefits With Friday Health Plans

If you buy your own health insurance, the number of options can be overwhelming. Sonia Porras with Friday Health Plans joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what options to consider during open enrollment. “Friday Health Plans is health insurance with lots of $0 benefits, like unlimited doctor...
HEALTH
theredstonerocket.com

Open season for health insurance underway

If you’re looking to change your Tricare or Federal Benefits plan, the time is now. Tricare and Federal Benefits Open Season ends Dec. 13. Eligible active duty service members, active duty family members, Reserve component members and family members and retired service members and their families have until then to change their Tricare health plan or enroll in a FEDVIP Vision Plan.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YourErie

Open health care enrollment in Pa. now available through Pennie until Jan. 15

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania residents who need health care can now enroll in Pennie. Open enrollment for the commonwealth’s state-based health insurance marketplace is open until Jan. 15. “Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov Tom Wolf said. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kpug1170.com

Deadline is January 15th to sign up for state health exchange coverage

OLYMPIA, Wash. – People who missed the deadline to sign up for health insurance through the state exchange have another chance. The window to sign up for coverage that begins on January 1st through Washington’s HealthPlanFinder closed Wednesday, December 16th. But people who still need coverage have until...
OLYMPIA, WA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Deadline Wednesday for Jan. 1 Colorado health insurance coverage

Time is running out to buy health insurance coverage beginning the new year. The deadline to purchase services that begin Jan. 1 is Wednesday, Dec. 15, on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s exchange marketplace. All purchases between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 — the end of open enrollment — will take effect Feb. 1, a release from the nonprofit local health care leadership group Valley Health Alliance said.
COLORADO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Beware of Health Care Cons During Open Enrollment

It’s that time of year again, when open enrollment is available for health care plans through Medicare.gov, Healthcare.gov, and individual employers. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of this opportunity to confuse and mislead victims. This year, Healthcare.gov open enrollment runs from November 1, 2021 to January 15, 2022. Medicare.gov open...
HEALTH

