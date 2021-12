If you are a New Yorker who uses a gasoline-powered lawnmower or other yard equipment, you may have to look for other options. New York State Senator Pete Harckham is pushing a law that would require lawn care equipment to be zero-emission. The legislation would require any in-state sales of new landscaping equipment to be non-gas powered by 2027. If it passes, the law would apply to lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and more (see below).

