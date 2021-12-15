ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make COVID at-home tests more accessible

 6 days ago

As anyone who has taken the rapid at-home COVID-19 tests knows, the tests are not inexpensive — if they can be found at all. That’s why it is encouraging to know the Biden administration plans to require health insurers to pay for these tests. In a report...

WLTX.com

Want to get your at-home COVID test reimbursed?

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that the Biden administration will make sure every insured American can get reimbursed for their at-home COVID tests. In a press release last week, the Biden administration said they will issue guidance by Jan. 15 to clarify that...
Gazette

Democrats push for more home COVID-19 tests on shelves to counter omicron

Democrats have ramped up pressure on the Biden administration to invest more in at-home COVID-19 testing to address supply shortages, arguing that people are missing a key public health tool as a threatening variant emerges. "Now that we have omicron, people are getting scared, and we know vaccines take a...
WBUR

Boston boosts efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including more at-home tests

Dozens of people were already lined up to get vaccinated when a clinic run by the Boston Public Health Commission opened its doors for business in Roxbury on Saturday. The clinic — offering free first, second and booster doses to anyone 5 years of age or older — is just one way public health officials are working around the clock to reach the unvaccinated and get the vaccinated boosted.
Suffolk News-Herald

Libraries to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits

Folks in Suffolk can now get at-home COVID-19 tests for free from Suffolk libraries. Starting Dec. 13, Suffolk libraries will be distributing the rapid antigen test kits. Individuals can pick up a virtually-proctored Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from any of the three Suffolk Public Library locations (Chuckatuck Library, Morgan Memorial Library, and North Suffolk Library), using curbside service only.
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
