Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 15, 2021

Today is... Early Signing Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Early Signing Day Preview: Will Alabama Stay No. 1?

Former LSU Cornerback Eli Ricks Set to Transfer to Alabama

Alabama Finishes Early Signing Day with No. 1 Ranked Class

Alabama Football, Nick Saban the Standard in Recruiting Yet Again After 2022 Early Signing Day

All Things Bama Podcast: After Heisman Win, Where Does Bryce Young Rank in Alabama QB Lore?

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

Did you notice?

You can get your first look at the new Alabama gymnastics squad at the Crimson White Preview inside Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night. Admission is free.

There were six NFL transactions on Tuesday involving former Crimson Tide players including Ryan Kelly and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama Divers are headed down to the Plains.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...