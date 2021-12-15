ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 15, 2021

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TossP_0dNDxwfZ00

Today is... Early Signing Day

BamaCentral Headlines

  • Early Signing Day Preview: Will Alabama Stay No. 1?

Former LSU Cornerback Eli Ricks Set to Transfer to Alabama

Alabama Finishes Early Signing Day with No. 1 Ranked Class

Alabama Football, Nick Saban the Standard in Recruiting Yet Again After 2022 Early Signing Day

  • All Things Bama Podcast: After Heisman Win, Where Does Bryce Young Rank in Alabama QB Lore?

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

Did you notice?

  • There were six NFL transactions on Tuesday involving former Crimson Tide players including Ryan Kelly and Jedrick Wills Jr.
  • Alabama Divers are headed down to the Plains.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

