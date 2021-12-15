ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Seven new Omicron cases in Mumbai

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaharashtra yesterday registered eight more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with seven being reported from Mumbai and one from the metropolitan’s outskirts – Vasai Virar. Peculiarly none of the affected have...

www.businesstraveller.com

The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over omicron

Thailand on Tuesday decided to immediately reimpose a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a “test-and-go” scheme for fully vaccinated arrivals as concerns grow over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said.The decision is a blow to efforts to revive Thailand’s battered tourism sector ahead of the peak holiday season.Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana also announced the suspension of “sandbox” programs that allow visitors to remain and move around specific locations, except for the resort island of Phuket where he said it will stay in effect.“This is not to shut off tourists but to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar

Some audiences in the Middle East won’t get to experience the epic love story between Maria and Tony. Disney and 20th Century’s “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. In some cases, like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In other countries, such as Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors. The move isn’t entirely surprising because Middle Eastern countries have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, swearing, and other aspects that don’t comply...
MOVIES
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the announcement of a strict lockdown from mid December into mid January.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as day to day life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks over the next month or two?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?As of 19 December, the Netherlands is back in a nationwide lockdown.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures on Saturday 18...
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

France to ban British travellers due to Omicron

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. France is banning travel to and from the UK from 0000 on December 18, due to the rapid rise in cases of the Omicron variant. A statement from the French prime minister’s office has detailed the following measures:. British...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Singapore Airlines brings forward VTL flights to Perth

Singapore Airlines has announced that it will launch flights from Singapore to Perth under the Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement a month ahead of schedule. The flights will begin on February 5, 2022, and will be operated by the B787-10. According to Executive Traveller, there will be 17 weekly VTL flights from Singapore to Perth.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Business Traveller Advent Calendar Day 15: Win a one night stay for two guests in a luxury UK aparthotel

On Day 15 of the Business Traveller Advent Calendar, Livinc is offering one lucky reader the chance to win a one night stay for two guests in a luxury UK aparthotel. Livinc is all about flexible living. From luxury community-inspired locations to stylish city centre aparthotels and serviced apartments. Discover a new way to live, share and rent with flexible leases from a month to a year and wave goodbye to bills with its all-inclusive contracts.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Germany tightens travel restrictions on visitors from UK

Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there.The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.The new restrictions, which take effect at midnight Sunday, come as the U.K. is reporting record-high numbers of new coronavirus infections. On Saturday, Britain saw 90,418 new COVID-19 cases, on Sunday it reported 82,886 more cases.The...
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

IHG to open Intercontinental property in Cairo’s New Capital

IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced plans for an Intercontinental property within Egypt’s forthcoming New Administrative Capital. The new city is under construction around 30 miles to the east of Cairo, and is part of the country’s Egypt Vision 2030 programme of economic development. IHG said that the...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

New shared electric bike service launched in the UAE and Qatar

Electric mobility specialist FENIX has launched an on-demand shared electric bike service in the UAE and Qatar. The service has initially launched in the Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra communities in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA). In Qatar, FENIX has entered...
NFL
businesstraveller.com

France wants to revive night train network

Last week saw the launch of Nightjet operating the famous route between Paris and Vienna. It’s a route made famous by the former Orient Express, and on the eve of Nightjet’s launch France’s transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari announced he wanted a major night train expansion. Sudouest.fr reports...
TRAFFIC
businesstraveller.com

Lockdowns and travel bans spread across Europe

Lockdowns and travel bans continue to spread across Europe in the lead-up to Christmas. Germany has now followed France in imposing a ban on travellers from the UK. Only essential travel will be allowed from midnight tonight. The move redesignates the whole of the UK as a “virus-variant area” (up...
TRAVEL

