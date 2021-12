The holidays can be a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one, and COVID-19 has only complicated the grieving process. Julia Ellifritt, a supervising licensed independent social worker and executive director of Cornerstone of Hope, a grief counseling center in Independence, said the reason for this complication is those who are grieving need to say goodbye to their loved one in a concrete way. This could take the form of being next to a hospital bed as someone is dying, or even seeing the body in a casket. Those who are grieving also need a funeral to be able to experience community support. Many people who have lost a loved one in the last year and a half never experienced this closure.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO