ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Exposed: Amazon’s enormous and rapidly growing plastic pollution problem

oceana.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOceana analyzed e-commerce packaging data and found that Amazon generated 599 million pounds of plastic packaging waste in 2020. This is a 29% increase of Oceana’s 2019 estimate of 465 million pounds. The report also found that Amazon’s estimated plastic packaging waste, in the form of air pillows alone, would circle...

oceana.org

Comments / 1

Related
unep.org

In India’s Bihar state, one campaigner takes on plastic pollution

Activism works. That is the key takeaway for one Scout and Guides leader in eastern India’s Bihar State. Rituraj, who goes by one name, is an active campaigner for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-led Tide Turners Challenge, a global youth movement that fights plastic pollution. This year, the 33-year-old emerged as one of the campaign’s leading lights, single-handedly encouraging 50,000 young people to join a drive to rid their neighbourhoods of single-use plastics. Not only that, Rituraj has also won government backing to set up programmes to raise awareness of plastic pollution in every school in Bihar, which is home to 123 million people.
ENVIRONMENT
oceana.org

Chile and Brazil take on Big Plastic

Imagine that every minute of every day, two dump trucks full of single-use plastic drive onto the beach, back up to the shoreline, and raise their beds, sending a torrent of trash into the ocean. This is essentially what’s happening around the world, with nearly 15 million metric tons of mismanaged plastic – or 33 billion pounds – polluting marine ecosystems each year.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Alibaba Group Pledges to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030 + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang,...
ENVIRONMENT
adafruit.com

Plastic-Degrading Enzymes May Be Increasing in Response to Pollution

Microbial enzymes across the globe are evolving to degrade plastic, according to a new study. Scientists examined hundreds of samples taken from oceans and soils and found thousands of enzymes capable of degrading different kinds of plastic. The researchers behind the recent work say microbes have likely evolved in response to plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Oceana#Science
ecowatch.com

Amazon’s Plastic Use Increased 29% in 2020, Oceana Says

Online retailer Amazon generated 599 million pounds of waste from plastic packaging in 2020, an increase of 29 percent from 2019, a report by nonprofit ocean conservation organization Oceana said. The report estimated that the amount of packaging ⁠— which includes plastic bags, air pillows, and bubble-lined paper mailers⁠ —...
ENVIRONMENT
oceana.org

Oceana Report: Plastic Pollution From Amazon Deliveries Grows By 29% in Just One Year

Report finds that up to 23.5 million pounds of the company’s plastic packaging polluted the world’s waterways and oceans in 2020, and finds that Amazon’s recycling promises do not help to reduce plastic pollution. Location: Washington, DC. Contact:. Gillian Spolarich gspolarich@oceana.org 202-467-1909. Anna Baxter abaxter@oceana.org. Group calls...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
unep.org

How a source-to-sea approach can curb the threat of plastic pollution

The ocean is home to coral reefs, the longest mountain chain in the world, ocean trenches and over 220,000 known species. It is also home to around 75 -199 million tons of plastic pollution. By 2040, if changes aren’t urgently made, plastic pollution flowing into the ocean may increase from...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Plastic Pollution from Amazon Continues to Soar Since the Start of Pandemic

According to a survey from the marine conservation group Oceana, Amazon's plastic packaging trash increased by about a third, to 270,000 tons, last year's outbreak. Oceana forecasts that up to 10,700 tons of plastic, including air pillows, bubble wrap, and plastic-lined paper envelopes, will wind up in the sea every 67 minutes, comparable to a delivery van's worth.
ENVIRONMENT
oceana.org

Brazil’s Leading Food Delivery Service, iFood, Commits to Deliver Plastic-Free Meals by 2025

Brazil’s largest home food delivery service, iFood, publicly committed to deliver 80% of orders free from plastic cutlery, plates, cups, napkins, and straws by 2025, following a campaign co-led by Oceana and the United Nations Environment Program’s Clean Seas Campaign. They will also set public reduction targets by 2023 for additional categories of plastics in food deliveries: plastic containers, sachets, and bags. Additionally, iFood has committed to transparency by publicly disclosing data on its plastic footprint, and also to subjecting these disclosures to an independent audit, which will be made public. With the target reductions in place, iFood will stop 1.5 billion single-use plastic items per year from entering the environment. Oceana continues to campaign for other food delivery services to follow suit.
ENVIRONMENT
oceana.org

Brazil Publishes Vessel Tracking Data for its Commercial Fishing Fleet

Brazil’s industrial fishing vessel data were made publicly available through the Global Fishing Watch (GFW), a platform founded by Oceana, Google, and SkyTruth. This will allow anyone in the world to monitor more than 1,400 fishing vessels in real-time for free on the GFW platform. The data available on GFW follows campaigning by Oceana in Brazil to increase transparency and traceability at sea and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. The victory also follows the launch of the OpenTuna initiative, developed with support from Oceana and GFW, which publicizes tracking data from Brazil’s tuna fleet on the OpenTuna website.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
Washington Post

Amazon’s use of plastic soared in 2020, environmental group says

Buoyed by the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s retail business in 2020 generated 599 million pounds of plastic packaging waste, a 29 percent increase from the year before, according to the environmental group Oceana. Oceana said the amount that entered the world’s waterways and seas was the equivalent of a delivery...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

8 inspiring innovations that are helping to fight plastic pollution

Plastic waste and pollution is a global problem, threatening both the health of humans and ecosystems all over the world. In June 2021, the Global Plastic Action Partnership and UpLink launched the Global Plastic Innovation Network (GPIN). The initiative aims to source innovative solutions to help stem the devastating flow...
ENVIRONMENT
raleighnews.net

Amazon to appeal enormous Italian fine of $1.28 billion

ROME, Italy: On Thursday, Italian antitrust regulator Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) fined Amazon $1.28 billion for what it called abusing its market dominance. According to AGCM, Amazon stifled competition in the e-commerce logistics service sector, and leveraged its dominant position to encourage sellers on Amazon.it to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy