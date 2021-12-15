A Place to Run, a Place to Hide? Escaping the Cities to Live Off the Grid – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

Science of Kabbalah started with a show on creation so it makes sense that on this our final show we talk about the end of days or what we classify as the Messianic Age in Judaism. The Kabbalist’s as well as our other Jewish sources had much to say about the coming of Messiah and what that meant for the world. Almost all of them agree that the six days of our week that culminate in Shabbat is not just a physical concept, but the 6000 years of this worlds existence will culminate in the ultimate and final Shabbat, or what we call the World to Come.

