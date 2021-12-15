ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Place to Run, a Place to Hide? Escaping the Cities to Live Off the Grid – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfraid of the government lockdowns & regulations? What about the violent rioters on the streets? Are you looking to get away from it...

The Jewish Press

One Woman’s Story – 30 years in Israel – Returning Home [audio]

Natalie starts by mentioning her recent trip to America and her sad discovery that many American Jews do NOT want to make aliyah; guest Riva Schertzman joins the show and Natalie takes her through her aliyah story which started in 1991. Riva and her husband came during the Gulf War, when only Russians were moving to Israel. They have since built a wonderful life of five children and 17 grandchildren. Riva and her husband live in Betar Illit.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

A Weak Government Breeds Emboldened Terrorism – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

Tamar hammers down the fact that when a government is weak, it emboldens its enemies. Also, she stresses WHY she believes that this particular government is so weak. Plus, Dr. Steven Cohen, a cardiologist living in Florida, joins Tamar and vents his frustration on the Israeli government’s closing of its borders to not only tourists, but also to family members of Israelis. Most of Dr. Cohen’s family live in Israel, yet his travel plans to come here had to be canceled 3 different times due to the non-sensical and erratic covid restrictions that the government has placed on Israel’s borders.
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

The Menorah Within – Pull Up a Chair [audio]

Each one of us possesses a quiet spark that, once ignited, releases joy, wisdom and allows us to experience deeper connectedness to HaShem. That inner-menorah serves as a sparkling GPS for those who grab onto the spiritual steering-wheel!
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Messiah and the Messianic Age – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

Science of Kabbalah started with a show on creation so it makes sense that on this our final show we talk about the end of days or what we classify as the Messianic Age in Judaism. The Kabbalist’s as well as our other Jewish sources had much to say about the coming of Messiah and what that meant for the world. Almost all of them agree that the six days of our week that culminate in Shabbat is not just a physical concept, but the 6000 years of this worlds existence will culminate in the ultimate and final Shabbat, or what we call the World to Come.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Bird’s Eye Tour of Israeli National Parks & Nature Reserves

As Israelis gather their strength to face the newest wave of COVID-19 — this one specific to the Omicron variant — they nevertheless are seeking alternative vacation venues, albeit far closer to home than many had planned. Here’s a bird’s eye tour of Israel’s finest national parks and...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Where Do You Think We Live?

I’ve been writing regularly for fifteen years, and to my very great sorrow, there is one story that I find myself writing over and over. Here is the 19 December 2021 version:. On Thursday night, three yeshiva students were riding in a car near Homesh, which is in Samaria...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Antiquities Seized from Arab Bandits Believed to be Loot Taken by Bar Kochba Rebels from Romans

Ancient decorated bronze firepans for incense and vessels for pouring wine that were probably taken from a hiding tunnel system from the days of the Bar Kochba in the Judean lowlands and which were found in the possession of Arab bandits, were part of loot taken by Bar Kochba rebels in battles with Roman soldiers, investigators at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) estimate.
MIDDLE EAST

