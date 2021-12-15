A Place to Run, a Place to Hide? Escaping the Cities to Live Off the Grid – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

Tamar hammers down the fact that when a government is weak, it emboldens its enemies. Also, she stresses WHY she believes that this particular government is so weak. Plus, Dr. Steven Cohen, a cardiologist living in Florida, joins Tamar and vents his frustration on the Israeli government’s closing of its borders to not only tourists, but also to family members of Israelis. Most of Dr. Cohen’s family live in Israel, yet his travel plans to come here had to be canceled 3 different times due to the non-sensical and erratic covid restrictions that the government has placed on Israel’s borders.
Comments / 0