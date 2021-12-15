ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal must overcome off-pitch matters to focus on a huge three points on offer when they host West Ham United in midweek.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation somewhat overshadows the potential for the Gunners to jump into the top four if they take victory, with Manchester United’s own midweek encounter called off .

On the other hand, a West Ham win could see them open up a four-point gap down to fifth, on the back of a three-match unbeaten mini-run for David Moyes ’ team.

Arsenal were impressive in beating Southampton at the weekend , but they have been repeatedly found wanting in the matches of real meaning - which this one can certainly be classed as.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 December, 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What was the team news?

Bernd Leno remains a doubt for the Gunners but the big issue for them is the club-enforced absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has been stripped of the club captaincy and will not be considered for selection for this game after a disciplinary breach.

West Ham continue to battle defensive absences, with Kurt Zouma, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks all sidelined for David Moyes. Aaron Cresswell should be ready to return at left-back, however.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Thomas, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette.

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Odds

Arsenal 5/4

Draw 27/10

West Ham 12/5

Prediction

The Hammers to respond to the heat in the race for European spots and claim a well-deserved point. Arsenal 2-2 West Ham .

