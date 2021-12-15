ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Amazon driver fixes Oregon woman’s Christmas decorations scattered by windstorm

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
KEIZER, Ore. — An Amazon delivery driver made it onto Santa’s nice list when his good deed for an Oregon woman was caught on video.

According to KPTV, Miriam Sierra, of Keizer, said a recent windstorm left her yard – and her outdoor Christmas decorations – in disarray.

“I have trees down. I’ve got stuff lying all over,” she told the news outlet, adding that her front door was blocked.

Sierra’s security camera was rolling when an Amazon driver approached her home to deliver a package and saw the mess, KPTV reported. The man sprang into action, picking up the scattered holiday decor and putting each item back where it belonged, Sierra said.

Sierra took to Facebook to share the footage, describing the driver as “fabulous, kind and amazing.”

Sierra told KPTV that she also contacted Amazon to praise the driver for his act of kindness.

“I sure hope they find him and give him the appreciation he deserves!” she wrote on Facebook.

