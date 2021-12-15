W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 1, 2021, and entered in Case No. 19000205CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Washington County, Florida, and Order Granting Plaintiff's Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale, entered on December 8, 2021, wherein CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, is the Plaintiff and KENNETH R. FOSTER and SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, are Defendants, Lora C. Bell, Washington County Clerk of Courts, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the front of the Washington County Courthouse, 1293 W Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428 on February 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. CST/11:00 A.M. EST the following described property set forth in said Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO