ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued …

washingtoncounty.news
 4 days ago

NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the name...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncounty.news

Washington County settles 2017 lawsuit for $67,500

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has agreed to a settlement that will close out a 2017 retaliation and discrimination lawsuit filed by a former volunteer firefighter. The $67,500 settlement agreement was signed between the county and Skyla Carter Jones. Jones filed the suit in March 2017, alleging gender...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 Legal Notice Under the authority of the Florida Self-Storage Act, (F.S. 83), the following described property has been seized for non-payment of rent and other incurred expenses. …

Under the authority of the Florida Self-Storage Act, (F.S. 83), the following described property has been seized for non-payment of rent and other incurred expenses. We will be accepting sealed bids on behalf of Orange Hill Storage, LLC (Northwest Equity Group) at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Northwest Equity Group, 1232 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428. Unpaid storage charges and fees can be paid at the above address before this date to avoid action.
FLORIDA STATE
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY. FLORIDA 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff, Case No. 2021 CA 146 VS. SARAH MCCORMICK BRADY; …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated November 19, 2021, entered in Case No.: 2021 CA 000146 of the Circuit Court in and for Holmes County, Florida, wherein SARAH MCCORMICK BRADY and UNKNOWN TENANT n/ka Kellie Anne Deas are the Defendants, that Sam Bailey, the Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST at Holmes County Courthouse facility, 224 North Waukesha St., Bonifay, FL 32425, on the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment: SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT "A" TOGETHER WITH A 2017 SOUTHERN MODEL MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL NO.: RUS071366AL.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. KENNETH R. FOSTER, et …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 1, 2021, and entered in Case No. 19000205CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Washington County, Florida, and Order Granting Plaintiff's Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale, entered on December 8, 2021, wherein CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, is the Plaintiff and KENNETH R. FOSTER and SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, are Defendants, Lora C. Bell, Washington County Clerk of Courts, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the front of the Washington County Courthouse, 1293 W Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428 on February 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. CST/11:00 A.M. EST the following described property set forth in said Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, 109 St. Joseph …

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, 109 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602 and Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, 34 Market Street, Apalachicola, Florida 32320 to dredge a portion of the Eastpoint Federal Navigation Channel, create a 26-acre dredged material containment cell with berm on the southern side of the western Eastpoint breakwater, and place up to 135,000 cubic yards of maintenance dredge material into the new in-water, one time use dredge material placement area within St. George Sound.
APALACHICOLA, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Holmes County, Florida "County Attorney Services – RFP #21-05, HCBCC" NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Holmes County, Florida will accept …

"County Attorney Services – RFP #21-05, HCBCC" Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Holmes County, Florida will accept sealed proposals until 11:00 am (CST) December 30, 2021, for County Attorney Services (Proposal provisions and related specifications may be obtained from the Holmes County Board Office, 107 East Virginia Ave., Bonifay, FL 32425; Telephone: 850-547- 1119; Email: hcadmin@holmescountyfl.org)
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY FLORIDA Case No. 2021-0095 CA ANTON FOFANOV Plaintiff vs. ANNIE MAE MARSHAL NOTICE OF …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. TO:ANNIE MAE MARSHALL, last known address 2718 Calloway Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32209, UNKNOWN SPOUSE and all persons claiming by or through Annie Mae Marshall. YOU ARE NOTIFIED than an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following property:
GULF COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Bailey
Person
Sammie
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 GULF COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) PROJECT AND SCOPE OF SERVICES REQUESTED RFP NO.: 2122-07 GULF COUNTY RFP FOR DISASTER RECOVERY AND …

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) GULF COUNTY RFP FOR DISASTER RECOVERY AND DEBRIS REMOVAL SERVICES. The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, Gulf County, Florida (the "County") is seeking solicitations from professional services for the disaster recovery and debris removal services to assist Gulf County with the proper, prompt, lawful and efficient disaster recovery and debris removal services identified by Gulf County and its consultants and or state and federal technical assistance and professionals.
GULF COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Resolution of School Board of Gulf County, Florida A RESOLUTION OF THE SCHOOL, BOARD OF GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA ADOPTING A PLAN FOR REDISTRICTING OF THE FIVE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD …

Resolution of School Board of Gulf County, Florida. A RESOLUTION OF THE SCHOOL, BOARD OF GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA ADOPTING. A PLAN FOR REDISTRICTING OF THE FIVE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER. RESIDENCE AREAS; FINDING THAT SUCH CHANGES ARE NECESSARY TO. EQUALIZE THE POPULATION IN EACH DISTRICT; DEFINING THE BOUNDARIES. OF EACH...
FLORIDA STATE
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley seeks appropriations to expand sprayfields, resurface Pecan Street

CHIPLEY – The City of Chipley plans to seek more than $700,000 in state appropriations to help fund infrastructure improvements. Chipley City Council members gave the greenlight to submit the appropriations requests when they met in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 14. The first request will be for approximately $229,600...
CHIPLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy