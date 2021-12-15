ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

W00000000 IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY. FLORIDA 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff, Case No. 2021 CA 146 VS. SARAH MCCORMICK BRADY; …

washingtoncounty.news
 4 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated November 19, 2021, entered in Case No.: 2021 CA 000146 of the Circuit Court in and for Holmes County, Florida, wherein SARAH MCCORMICK BRADY and UNKNOWN TENANT n/ka Kellie Anne Deas are the Defendants, that Sam Bailey, the Clerk of Court,...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Fauci warns omicron variant is 'raging around the world'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmes County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Bonifay, FL
State
Florida State
County
Holmes County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Bailey
Person
Sarah
The Hill

NFL loosens testing for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic

The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
NFL
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving among 10 Nets in health and safety protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy