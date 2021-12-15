W00000000 IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY. FLORIDA 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff, Case No. 2021 CA 146 VS. SARAH MCCORMICK BRADY; …

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.

