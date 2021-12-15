ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Common Threads: Knitting & Crochet Club

abilenetx.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re an adult who is into knitting and crocheting, this is the club for you. Join our Common Threads...

www.abilenetx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
themerrythought.com

DIY Hand Crochet Garland

Another day, another holiday decor idea for ya! I got my cousin Kailey to do another crochet tutorial to share with you since I’m still am so bad at crocheting. I asked her to make a super easy crochet garland that I could use around the house and I love how cozy it makes everything! She even had me try to do a little bit of it to show me just how easy it is. And I honestly think I might be able to make one if I tried haha! Either way – I think everyone should grab some yarn, watch a cheesy holiday movie, and hand crochet themselves a little garland!
LIFESTYLE
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo's Corner: Learn to knit or crochet this winter!

Hi everyone, it’s Cosmo the library cat. Now that it’s wintery and cold outside, I think it’s a purr-fect time for you humans to make more things with yarn! This will give you something to do inside and give cats like me opportunities to chase that yarn around—ahem!—I mean….help you with your project. When you’re finished, you’ll have cool things to keep you and your loved ones warm and toasty. It’s a win-win!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
KRON4

Best crochet hook set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Crocheting is a fun hobby that enables you to develop everything from ponchos and blankets to hats and scarves. Whether you want to begin learning how to crochet or reinvest in a long-loved hobby, then you need a proper crochet hook set to get started. The Be Craftee Crochet Hook Set is a stellar set of crochet hooks.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knitting#Crocheting#Threads
countryliving.com

12 most obedient dog breeds that are likely to sit and stay

Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
PETS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Owners warned as study shows dramatic rise in dog poisoning at Christmas

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but new research by The Kennel Club shows that dogs are 75% more likely to be treated for poisoned food in December compared to any other month. In fact, statistics collected by Agria Pet Insurance found that December has consistently...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
abilenetx.gov

Coloring Club

If you’re in need of a little stress relief and relaxation, we invite you to be a part of the Coloring Club at your South Branch Library. Coloring is a great activity for all ages and there are many benefits that can come from taking some time to express yourself through art. We’ll supply the coloring sheets and tools so you can come out, color, socialize, and have a little fun at your library.
ENTERTAINMENT
abilenetx.gov

School Age STEAM Club

Youth are invited out to the library for STEAM fun. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, and activities will be centered around having youth engage in critical thinking to complete various projects and activities. Each session will feature a different activity for youth to get involved in, and we’ll supply all the materials needed. Don’t miss out on this educational series at your library.
EDUCATION
Smithsonian

These cozy stamps began as real knitting

Most stamps begin as works of art. These artworks are usually flat, but sometimes three-dimensional pieces become part of our postage. Since 1970, two general themes of Christmas stamps have been issued yearly: one “traditional” and one “contemporary.”. For the 2007 “Holiday Knits” issue, the year’s contemporary...
BEAUTY & FASHION
citycurrent.news

We Tight Knit: Chainstitch Embroidery

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Ashley Nicole Padmore and Whitney Washington, Co-Founders and Co-Designers of We Tight Knit, who share some of their personal story of meeting in New York and moving to Memphis to launch their company in 2020 after the discovery for the need for sustainable practices within fashion. The duo found personalization as a perfect way to upcycle clothing by hand stitching logos, designs and art onto woven garments. With a mission to build community through design, collaborating with both established businesses and individuals alike, We Tight Knit is using their means to reshape fashion, art and design. During the interview, Ashley and Whitney talk about some of the lessons learned as entrepreneurs, what they have learned from each other working together, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
abilenetx.gov

STEAM Stories: Blizzards

Join your Main Library for the next STEAM Stories where each event will feature a story kids will love, along with a STEAM activity or demonstration to go along with it. At this session, we’ll be learning all about blizzards and sharing the children’s book “Blizzard,” by author John Rocco, which is based on his childhood experience of a blizzard that hit his town. After we share that story, we’ll engage in a science demonstration where we’ll show you how to create snowstorms in bottles. Don’t miss out on this fun STEAM event designed for elementary-aged youth.
ENVIRONMENT
abilenetx.gov

Christmas Flix & Crafts: "Jingle All the Way"

Families are invited out to enjoy the holidays at your Main Library with holiday films and fun crafts this month. This time around we’ll be showing a holiday comedy from 1996 with “Jingle All the Way” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad. In this film, a father promises to get his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas; however, every store is sold out of them. Will he be able to keep his promise to his son? This film is rated PG for action violence, mild language, and some thematic elements, and has a run time of 1 hour and 29 minutes. We’ll supply the materials needed for you to also make a small craft and you’re encouraged to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie.
FESTIVAL
abilenetx.gov

South STEAM: Grow the Grinch's Heart

Everyone’s invited to come and explore the world around you through Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math with your South Branch Library. At this session we’ll be doing something fun for the holiday season with seeing how we can get the grinch’s heart to grow. Of course that’s the title character from Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday story, but we’ll be using science to make his heart grow using a balloon. We’ll supply all the materials needed for you to complete this project, just come ready to see if you have what it takes to put some love into the heart of a grinch in this STEAM challenge.
SCIENCE
WGNO

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
TheConversationAU

Kris Kringles and yuletide jingles: unboxing the wonders of Christmas lingo

“Kondo-ing” (de-cluttering) has become all the rage. But languages are hoarders that hang onto every used bit of clothing, threadbare cushion or musty old piece of luggage. You never know, these might be useful one day. Christmas is a great reminder of how important it is to hang onto some old stuff – decorations stowed in closets, dusty words lingering in our brains. At Christmas, we drag out boxes of tinsel, baubles and fairy lights. We also trot out words, meanings and even grammar that we stopped using in our everyday language long ago. So, let’s unpack this dusty box...
CHRISTMAS, FL
The Independent

Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.One canine, named Biggie Smalls showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper. Read More Nursing student jailed for killing teenage girl after ‘falling asleep’ at wheelPub and restaurant owners say they face uncertain futureTrio charged over ‘attempted murder’ three years ago
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy