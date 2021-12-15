Common Threads: Knitting & Crochet Club

Another day, another holiday decor idea for ya! I got my cousin Kailey to do another crochet tutorial to share with you since I’m still am so bad at crocheting. I asked her to make a super easy crochet garland that I could use around the house and I love how cozy it makes everything! She even had me try to do a little bit of it to show me just how easy it is. And I honestly think I might be able to make one if I tried haha! Either way – I think everyone should grab some yarn, watch a cheesy holiday movie, and hand crochet themselves a little garland!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO