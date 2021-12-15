ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. KENNETH R. FOSTER, et …

 4 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 1, 2021, and entered in Case No. 19000205CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Washington County, Florida, and Order Granting Plaintiff's Motion...

NBC News

Fauci warns omicron variant is 'raging around the world'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.
The Hill

New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
The Hill

NFL loosens testing for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic

The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving among 10 Nets in health and safety protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason.
