Cancer

Anti-Angiogenic Therapies in the Management of Glioblastoma

 6 days ago

Angiogenesis is a central feature of glioblastoma (GBM), with contribution from several mechanisms and signaling pathways to produce an irregular, poorly constructed, and poorly connected tumor vasculature. Targeting angiogenesis has been efficacious for disease control in other cancers, and...

What are Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

The cervical lymph nodes are the ones that come under the category of syymotics. The metastasis of cancer can happen to this area after it has spread outside the thyroid gland itself. This is one of the reasons why doctors look for both ultrasound and fine needle biopsy before making a definite diagnosis.
Timing of Antibiotic Therapy in the ICU

Marin H. Kollef; Andrew F. Shorr; Matteo Bassetti; Jean-Francois Timsit; Scott T. Micek; Andrew P. Michelson; Jose Garnacho-Montero. Severe or life threatening infections are common among patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Most infections in the ICU are bacterial or fungal in origin and require antimicrobial therapy for clinical resolution. Antibiotics are the cornerstone of therapy for infected critically ill patients. However, antibiotics are often not optimally administered resulting in less favorable patient outcomes including greater mortality. The timing of antibiotics in patients with life threatening infections including sepsis and septic shock is now recognized as one of the most important determinants of survival for this population. Individuals who have a delay in the administration of antibiotic therapy for serious infections can have a doubling or more in their mortality. Additionally, the timing of an appropriate antibiotic regimen, one that is active against the offending pathogens based on in vitro susceptibility, also influences survival. Thus not only is early empiric antibiotic administration important but the selection of those agents is crucial as well. The duration of antibiotic infusions, especially for β-lactams, can also influence antibiotic efficacy by increasing antimicrobial drug exposure for the offending pathogen. However, due to mounting antibiotic resistance, aggressive antimicrobial de-escalation based on microbiology results is necessary to counterbalance the pressures of early broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy. In this review, we examine time related variables impacting antibiotic optimization as it relates to the treatment of life threatening infections in the ICU. In addition to highlighting the importance of antibiotic timing in the ICU we hope to provide an approach to antimicrobials that also minimizes the unnecessary use of these agents. Such approaches will increasingly be linked to advances in molecular microbiology testing and artificial intelligence/machine learning. Such advances should help identify patients needing empiric antibiotic therapy at an earlier time point as well as the specific antibiotics required in order to avoid unnecessary administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics.
Successes and Challenges with Maintenance Therapy

Jason R. Brown, MD: Overall, this paper highlights a number of trials that we’ve seen in maintenance therapy and there’s been some successes as well as some challenges. Some of the early successes we saw were in lung cancer, for example, the PACIFIC trial which showed not only progression-free survival but also an overall survival benefit of durvalumab following chemoradiation in stage III non-small cell lung cancer. Another major success that we’ve had recently that this paper was not published at the time of but we’ve seen after is the JAVELIN Bladder trial which showed overall survival benefit in avelumab following initial platinum-based chemotherapy for urothelial cancer. Unfortunately, these successes haven’t translated to some other cancers, for example in the JAVELIN Gastric and JAVELIN Ovarian cancer. Like urothelial cancer, these were also trials of switch maintenance with avelumab-based chemotherapy. However, both were shown to be negative.
Reviving Interventional Therapies for Cancer Pain Management

[MUSIC PLAYING] JOHN WHYTE: One of the things we often forget about when we're treating cancer is the pain that patients with cancer experience. There's been a lot of challenges lately in terms of getting appropriate pain management, much more restriction of the use of opioids, what other therapies are out there, and how do we pay enough attention to people's pain, especially when it comes to cancer.
Sequencing Therapy for mCRPC

Raoul S. Concepcion, MD: If you had a patient who had received docetaxel and then progressed, where do you tend to go for your next line of therapy?. Daniel P. Petrylak, MD: If they’ve received docetaxel then progressed in hormone-sensitive disease, I’ll go with a next-generation antiandrogen therapy as the first treatment. Then I would consider going on to cabazitaxel afterward. A lot of it will also depend upon rapidity of the disease progression, what their molecular profiling is. Clearly, if it’s appropriate for them to receive a PARP inhibitor at some point, I would do so. The other thing we always must look out for is microsatellite instability [MSI]. I’ve seen some very dramatic responses to pembrolizumab in patients who have microsatellite instability. In fact, I’ve got a CR [complete response] right now in a patient who had been on both doce [docetaxel] and cabazitaxel. That’s another molecular marker we’ve got to be sensitive to.
Fewer retinal detachments in infants given anti-VEGF vs. laser therapy

Review of: Retinal detachment after treatment of retinopathy of prematurity with laser versus intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor. Barry G, Yu Y, Ying G-S, et al. Ophthalmology, August 2021. A secondary analysis of data from 2 Postnatal Growth and ROP (G-ROP) studies compared anti-VEGF treatment with laser therapy for short-term...
First-Line Paxalisib Yields Positive Results in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

Patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma who were treated with paxalisib saw positive efficacy and safety results. Paxalisib (GDC-0084) as first line therapy for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma achieved positive results in terms of the drug’s safety and efficacy profile, according to a press release on a phase 2 study (NCT03522298) from Kazia Therapeutics Limited.
Tumor-Associated Collagen Signature Helps Predict Gastric Cancer Prognosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The level of tumor-associated collagen signature of gastric cancer (TACSGC) may help predict which patients are likely to benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy, research from China suggests. "This study showed two key findings: 1) patients with resected stage-II-III gastric cancer having a higher TACSGC level (had)...
Most Addiction Specialists Support Legalized Therapeutic Psychedelics

The majority of addiction specialists, including psychiatrists, believe psychedelics are promising for the treatment of substance use disorders (SUDs) and psychiatric illnesses and, with some caveats, support legalization of the substances for these indications, results of a new survey show. This strong positive attitude is "a surprise" given previous wariness...
BOSTON, MA
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Boosts Effectiveness of Sonodynamic Therapy for Liver Cancer in Mice

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing system increased the therapeutic efficiency of sonodynamic therapy (SDT) in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), resulting in a novel synergistic therapeutic approach, researchers say. The new system "addresses the intractable problems of reactive oxygen species (ROS)-based SDT," Dr. Huixiong...
Tech Therapy

A therapist’s experience with technology used for treatment. Inside an office at La Prisma Catholic Church in Orange, JoAnn Y. Stoff, an 82-year-old therapist, sits behind a single table with a laptop and a few surrounding chairs while she awaits her next appointment. A few minutes pass. The door opens as a family walks in and takes their seats at the desk, ready to begin their autistic son’s first treatment session.
Lab Test: Eli Lilly, Regeneron Antibody Therapies Lose Out Against Omicron

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German researchers have found that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Two groups of Germany based scientists separately found that protection from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir's antibody cocktail Xevudy held...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Likely Best Standard Therapies for Unresectable Liver Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) were associated with superior efficacy and safety compared with standard therapies in a meta-analysis. Dr. Alexandre Jácome of Oncoclínicas of Belo Horizonte in Brazil said he was surprised by the findings "because ICIs showed...
Genetic Tests Prompt Therapy Adjustments in Epilepsy

Physicians at a Boston hospital adjusted medical management for nearly three-quarters of patients with infantile- or childhood-onset epilepsy who were diagnosed with genetic epilepsy, researchers reported at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society. The findings provide new insight into the usefulness of genetic tests in children with epilepsy of unknown cause.
Optimizing Therapy for Patients With Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Maybe we’ll take some of the audience questions that were posed. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD: I have some I can read. Audience question number 1: What is the value in trending the quantitative JAK2 [Janus kinase 2] burden in patients with myelofibrosis at any time point in the national history of MF [myelofibrosis]?
Infusion therapy available for COVID patients

LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Community Health Clinic has opened an infusion clinic next door to its primary office. The clinic offers several types of infusion therapy, which have proven to be effective treatment for many health issues — including Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion to address COVID-19 for those “12 years of age or older who have tested positive for the virus or have been exposed consistent with the CDC’s close contact criteria and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, or are not fully vaccinated,” according to the Houston Methodist On Health publication.
LAUGHLIN, NV
DNA nanotubes deliver therapeutics to glioblastoma tumors

Glioblastoma is widely considered the most aggressive brain cancer. Even with treatment, patient survival rates are low, with most living an average of 15-18 months after diagnosis. Because of the highly diverse characteristics glioblastoma tumors exhibit and their location in the body—in the sensitive and well-protected brain—treating this disease is challenging.
CANCER

