CHICAGO (CBS) — Two days after she collapsed and was taken to the hospital during a City Council meeting, South Side Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) was back at work on Friday. Austin attended a virtual meeting of the City Council Transportation Committee on Friday. While she made no mention of her health, a representative of her office told CBS 2 she was doing well after being taken to the hospital during Wednesday’s meeting of the full City Council. Austin slumped over in her chair Wednesday afternoon during the council meeting, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to call a brief recess for a “medical...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO