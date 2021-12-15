Gifting BY THE book

Rather than rummage through the classics bin for ideas again, turn your attention to these seven new tomes written by Colorado authors. Denver resident Jenny Shank examines the troubles and triumphs of the Mile High City over the past few decades in this collection of short stories, which features plenty of familiar sights and sounds. From a story about a white student who is bused to a majority-Black school and becomes enraptured with her racially ambiguous art teacher, to a tale of a clash between a white mountain-town girls’ basketball team and a majority-Black Denver team, Shank takes on race, gentrification, and economic disparities in the city we all love. $21; Texas Review Press; released November 2021.
