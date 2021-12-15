Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Epic Fun

*This review will not discuss the spoilers of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ It will, however, mention characters that are seen in the trailers.*. “Be careful what you wish for,” is a line spoken in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” And ironically, this cautionary proverb applies to the movie itself, a film that gives you all you wanted and more—the epic fantasy wish list dream scenario—but isn’t necessarily better off for it in the end. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is maximalist, chock full of familiar characters and callbacks, and sometimes all that greatest-hits reminiscing is diverting and and entertaining. But it’s also not very necessary, making for a very regressive, fan-service-y ‘Spider-Man’ legacy-sequel that’s overly nostalgic for its heydays.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO