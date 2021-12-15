Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Epic Fun

Guillermo del Toro shies away from the supernatural to present an updated take on Nightmare Alley in this noir thriller. The gist of the film is that Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) befriends a clairvoyant Zeena Krumbein (Toni Collette) and her mentalist husband, Pete Krumbein (David Strathairn), at a traveling carnival. Stanton takes advantage of what he learns to break free of the carnival alongside Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara). Before you know it, he’s conning the 1940s New York Society elite. But at some point, Stanton takes things a bit too far while conning a tycoon, Ezra Grindle (an unrecognizable Richard Jenkins), with the help of a psychiatrist, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett).
