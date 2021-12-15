ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast Regional Sustainable Partnership now accepting new proposals for community projects

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 6 days ago

Southeast Minnesota residents with an idea to strengthen sustainability in their community can now apply for partnership support from the University of Minnesota Extension Southeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership. Southeast RSDP supports local innovation by connecting community ideas to University of Minnesota resources in four focus areas: natural resources,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Sustainability#Local Food#Sustainable Development#University Of Minnesota#Sutto364 Umn Edu
