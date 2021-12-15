Southeast Regional Sustainable Partnership now accepting new proposals for community projects

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2022 scholarship program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,100 submissions and 92 winners.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO