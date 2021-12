OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council and Omaha Police Department have drawn up a plan to address those in need of mental health assistance before they land behind bars. Earlier this year, police received a call to deal with someone who had a mental health issue. A mental health professional also answered the call — there are six mental health practitioners in OPD’s responder program. They say they’ve been busy.

