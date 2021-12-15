ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brinkley lifts Eagles past Lady Cats

Gainesville Daily Register
 4 days ago
Valley View sophomore Reagan Brinkley shoots the ball against Callisburg. Brinkley made the game-winning shots at the end of the game. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Valley View picked up a big road win Tuesday night thanks to a pair of late shots by a sophomore.

Reagan Brinkley’s fourth-quarter heroics lifted Valley View to a 39-35 district win at Callisburg.

Valley View (8-6 overall, 1-1 District 10-3A) had to overcome a late push by the hosts to earn its first district win.

Callisburg (4-10, 0-2) came from behind to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Eagles did enough to escape victorious.

Valley View coach Frederica Studamire said she spoke to her players late in the game to make sure they had the right approach to close it out.

“Just making sure that they stay calm and take care of the ball and make smart passes,” Studamire said. “Those things really matter when the games are close. Even when the games are far out, we just want to take care of the ball. We slowed it down a little bit, worked the clock a little bit and tried to find the wide-open shots.”

Callisburg took the lead for the first time since the first quarter when sophomore Lexi Woolsey and junior Abby Pollard hit back-to-back three-pointers, putting the Lady Cats in front 33-31 with 3:27 to play. Brinkley tied the game after a Valley View timeout, then sophomore Landri Elvington retook the lead for the Lady Eagles.

Callisburg re-tied the game with a shot from sophomore Claire Lewis. After a Valley View timeout with 1:20 to play, Brinkley hit the last two shots of the game, and Valley View claimed the win.

Brinkley’s winning shots were layups, the kind of shot Studamire said the Lady Eagles were seeking.

“Our shot wasn’t perfect outside,” Studamire said. “We gotta keep working in the gym on our shots on the outside, but the girls did a good job transitioning-wise, getting up and down the floor, trying to find each other, and then just settling in and making the easy layups.”

Valley View led 27-15 midway through the third quarter and seemed to be cruising to an easy win. The Lady Cats then finished the third and began the fourth with a 9-0 run, highlighted by a three-pointer from Woolsey, beginning the comeback.

Studamire said the Lady Eagles let their guard down, allowing Callisburg back into the game.

“I think we got tired,” Studamire said. “I just think that the intensity kind of died out on us for a minute. We lost focus. But at the end, they got focused, and we took care of business.”

Brinkley led all scorers with 16 points. Lewis and Woolsey tied for the Callisburg lead with 10 apiece.

Brinkley said Studamire’s message to the team late in the game was to slow down and take care of the ball, and those things helped them win.

“Just taking our time whenever we’re on offense,” Brinkley said. “Feeling the ball on defense… We need to focus on our shots and go into the game confident.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gainesville, TX
