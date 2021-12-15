Movie Review: Jolt

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are the modern-day Cain and Abel in their seven-series project True Story with Netflix. In this melodramatic thriller, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself a troubled comedian that rises to fame from the poor, gritty streets of Philadelphia. Everything he’s worked hard for is threatened when he comes home to Philly while on tour to promote his big movie with Liam Hemsworth that’s projected to generate a billion dollars. While in his hometown on business, Kevin spends time with his brother Carlton played by Wesley Snipes. The love between the two brothers is undeniable, but it’s also clear pretty early on that Carlton is the brother that constantly needs saving from problems that he inflicts upon himself such as the restaurant that Kid invested in for him going under and now owing a 600,000 debt to some very scary people. Carlton sways Kid to abandon his sobriety for just one night to celebrate his recent successful endeavors at a nightclub he takes him to. It was the worst decision that Kid made because he wakes up with a dead girl in his bed hours later that according to Carlton overdosed on Oxycontin. Carlton convinces Kid not to call the police as it would be a bad look for his career. Instead, he calls in a “fixer” who turns out to be a Greek mob boss named Ari to help dispose of Daphne’s body. When Ari tries to extort Kid for millions of dollars, Kid completely loses it. Everyone always has their hands in his pocket. Kid makes another bad decision. He strangles Ari to death. Over the next six episodes, we watch things go from bad to worse as Kid and Carlton attempt to conceal from Ari’s dangerous brothers that they are connected to his murder. The tension grows between the two brothers as they struggle to keep things under wraps. Kid also has to focus on his career, which seems to be crumbling behind the scenes because his team is tired of his antics a particularly the ones that involve catering to his mooching brother.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO