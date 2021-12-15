ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: Jolt

By Tom Foster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of us have had those moments in life when we wanted to lash out at something or someone in a moment of anger or just because we were insanely annoyed, but more than a few individuals find the means to pull that impulse back thanks to the fear of...

Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS: 'West Side Story,' 'Being the Ricardos'

There is only one word to describe Steven Spielberg’s remake/revival of “West Side Story”: dazzling. As Janusz Kaminski’s wildly liberated camera swirls around the flying limbs of the Sharks, Jets and everyone caught in the middle, set to the familiar strains of Leonard Bernstein’s music, the cinematic spectacle is simply overwhelming.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Last Night In SoHo”

Last Night in SoHo features a horrifying portrayal of a young lady’s desperate pursuit of stardom, and the price she had to pay not to achieve it, in London’s bustling entertainment scene in the ’60s. It’s all shown from the perspective of a modern-day fashion design student who starts seeing these events from the past when she moved to London, in the same dormitory as the young lady occupied decades earlier. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terrence Stamp, and Diana Rigg, in her final role before her death. The movie was mostly positively received, with critics rating it 75 percent certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. InsideHook‘s Charles Bramesco sang praises of the film, writing: “Wright warns against idealizing an era just as ripe with rot and degradation as the present, but his point also has more nuance than pointing out the obvious failings of a less enlightened time.” Jonathan Romney of Uncut Magazine wrote: “It’s a bit too ghoul-heavy in its final stretch, but overall, this is an exhilarating, inventive blast of the past.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast of Westside Story

Westside Story has finally hit theaters and the popular musical features a mix of new and veteran talents such as Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler, and Corey Stoll. This list will feature the five worst films that involve the cast of Westside Story, whether they’re worthless background actors to the lead protagonist. Let’s get started with the first movie:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Swan Song

The recently Golden Globe-nominated feature has an all-star cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Glenn Close. Swan Song is about Cameron, a husband, and father who is expecting his second child but ends up being diagnosed with a terminal illness. From there, Cameron grapples on whether he should tell his family or not. This list will name the five excellent movies that involve the cast of Swan Song. Let’s get started with the first film.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Four Classic Snowed-in Movies

As the days get shorter, we often find ourselves more homebound than during the spring and summer months. This provides the opportunity to curl up and enjoy some movies that make you really appreciate not having to scavenge for food and build fires for warmth. There is a certain comfort in begin exempt from the struggles witnessed in TV and movies, whether you like eating a pint of ice cream while watching The Biggest Loser or watching Liam Neeson fight off wolves in the Alaskan wilderness while you are in front of a roaring fireplace, television is recognized as a luxury once again in those moments. Some winter films are technically better than others, but there is a short list of films involving the wretched winter months that truly make the viewers of each film feel a bit warmer than the poor saps they are watching on the screen.
WEATHER
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Swan Song - Review

Swan Song is the latest streaming feature for AppleTV+ and remarkably, Mahershala Ali’s first leading role – he’s always been brilliant of course and this is very much his movie, in fact – you get two for the price of one here as the film grapples with the near-future world at the beginning of the invention of clones – designed to aid characters to live out their lives after death – the technology is still new and highly controversial even in a sleek, high-tech world that looks straight out of something of an Apple advert – no surprise given its origins - stylish and ultra-cool, yet there are signs of creaks behind the façade if you know where to look, and as the film progresses they are slowly pulled back before your eyes.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “King Richard”

Biopics are a weird one, because unless you are going to push the boat out creatively, you are more or less committing to standard, passable fare that may appeal to awards bodies from a performance aspect, but fail to retain interest beyond the gongs being handed out. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s...
MOVIES
wwnytv.com

CODA - Movie Review

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) CODA (all caps) is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults. Of course, coda, has another meaning in music, dance, and performance. So, if you find the title of this terrific little film, written and directed by Sian Heder a bit on the nose, and think the movie is going to be as blunt as its title, you will be pleasantly surprised. I loved this film.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenzie Davis on ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and Furiosa Dreams

Mackenzie Davis hadn’t started shooting yet when the coronavirus pandemic upended Station Eleven, her new post-apocalyptic miniseries about a world-changing flu pandemic. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel and adapted for television by The Leftovers writer Patrick Somerville, HBO Max’s Station Eleven tells the story of Kirsten (Davis), a former child actor who’s now the star of a traveling theater troupe in 2040. The series’ dual narrative also explores civilization’s collapse through the eyes of young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) in 2020 and how she ended up joining the “Traveling Symphony.” When the series shut down production in March 2020 like...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Lamb - Review

Lamb is a delightfully odd experience that just builds and builds – its remote atmosphere of an isolated farmland is its biggest strength – it’s often a cliché to compare the setting to a secondary character but in the case of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s latest entry to the folk horror canon, it’s an accurate description. The rolling fog is ever present, creating a unique sense of foreboding – the film makes you feel as lonely as the characters are watching it, even in a packed theatre.
MOVIES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

West Side Story – Movie Review

I first saw 1961’s “West Side Story” in a middle school music class. My opinion at the time was mostly focused on how the street gangs looked none-too-tough with all that stagey dancing. As I got older, I gained more appreciation for the film and show, not just for its excellent singing and dancing, but also its exploration of issues like immigration, race relations, and the criminal justice system. When I heard Steven Spielberg was updating the property in his first-ever full-blown musical, I was worried that some of that thoughtfulness would be lost. But it turns out that Spielberg’s version just as thoughtful as ever. It may even outdo the original by throwing gentrification into the mix. And the singing, dancing, and most of the acting is also outstanding.
MOVIES
Marin Independent Journal

Review: TheatreWorks’ take on ‘Wonderful Life’ as charming as the movie

In the opening moments of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s stellar production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a young man moves through the front door that leads to a radio station studio. As he scans his surroundings, viewing all the props and microphones that will create the live sound effects while five actors perform Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic for a radio broadcast, he grabs a vinyl album jacket with the show’s title, slips out the spherical wax and drops it onto a record player.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

January 3: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History

Welcome back to yet another edition of Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History! This time around, we take a look at all that went down on January 3 over the years. And if you thought the beginning of the year may not have had too many stories to tell, you’re in for a surprise! This list we’ve brought for you sure has a lot going on!
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Netflix’s True Story Ending Explained

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are the modern-day Cain and Abel in their seven-series project True Story with Netflix. In this melodramatic thriller, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself a troubled comedian that rises to fame from the poor, gritty streets of Philadelphia. Everything he’s worked hard for is threatened when he comes home to Philly while on tour to promote his big movie with Liam Hemsworth that’s projected to generate a billion dollars. While in his hometown on business, Kevin spends time with his brother Carlton played by Wesley Snipes. The love between the two brothers is undeniable, but it’s also clear pretty early on that Carlton is the brother that constantly needs saving from problems that he inflicts upon himself such as the restaurant that Kid invested in for him going under and now owing a 600,000 debt to some very scary people. Carlton sways Kid to abandon his sobriety for just one night to celebrate his recent successful endeavors at a nightclub he takes him to. It was the worst decision that Kid made because he wakes up with a dead girl in his bed hours later that according to Carlton overdosed on Oxycontin. Carlton convinces Kid not to call the police as it would be a bad look for his career. Instead, he calls in a “fixer” who turns out to be a Greek mob boss named Ari to help dispose of Daphne’s body. When Ari tries to extort Kid for millions of dollars, Kid completely loses it. Everyone always has their hands in his pocket. Kid makes another bad decision. He strangles Ari to death. Over the next six episodes, we watch things go from bad to worse as Kid and Carlton attempt to conceal from Ari’s dangerous brothers that they are connected to his murder. The tension grows between the two brothers as they struggle to keep things under wraps. Kid also has to focus on his career, which seems to be crumbling behind the scenes because his team is tired of his antics a particularly the ones that involve catering to his mooching brother.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES

