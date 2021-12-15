ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

First Patient Enrolled in Phase II DOVACC trial of UV1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Study assesses impact of UV1 in ovarian cancer maintenance care. Addresses unmet medical need among BRCA-negative ovarian cancer patients. Enrollment of 184 patients to be coordinated through NSGO-CTU and ENGOT. Oslo,...

MedicalXpress

Researchers find improved treatment options for patients with advanced colorectal cancer

City of Hope today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer...
CANCER
FOX59

FDA approves Purdue-developed drug for ovarian cancer surgery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — “Am I going to glow in the dark? Will I be green?” Carol Giandonato had asked when her oncologist told her he wanted to make her cancer cells turn bright, fluorescent green. Her surgeon just explained that the cancer lesions would be illuminated during surgery — and with this approach, her […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Announces Liver Cancer Patient Treated with its Namodenoson Clears All Cancer Lesions Under Open Label Extension of Phase II Study

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that the last patient treated under an Open Label Extension program of its concluded Phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, experienced a Complete Response (CR) to Can-Fite’s drug, meaning that all cancer lesions have cleared.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

SMC approves first immunotherapy combination for advanced bowel cancer patients with rare mutation

Nivolumab plus ipilmumab has been accepted as a treatment option for adult patients by NHS Scotland for patients who have previously failed fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted nivolumab plus ipilmumab as a treatment option for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
alzheimersnewstoday.com

First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of Protollin for Early Alzheimer’s

I-Mab Biopharma announced that the first patient has been dosed in the U.S.-based Phase 1 trial of its intranasal immunotherapy agent Protollin — an investigational medication being developed to treat those with early Alzheimer’s disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s request for this safety...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A phase II randomised trial of induction chemotherapy followed by concurrent chemoradiotherapy in locally advanced pancreatic cancer: the Taiwan Cooperative Oncology Group T2212 study

The objective of this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of induction chemotherapy (ICT), GOFL (gemcitabine, oxaliplatin plus fluorouracil (5-FU)/leucovorin) versus modified FOLFIRINOX (irinotecan, oxaliplatin plus 5-FU/leucovorin), followed by concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) in locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (LAPC). Methods. Chemo-naive patients with measurable LAPC were eligible and randomly...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

BT5528 Shows Tolerability in Urothelial and Ovarian Cancer

Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations of BT5528 treatment, suggesting tumor penetration in a standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial. Tolerability and dose efficacy findings were determined for BT5528, a first-in class bicyclic peptide conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), in a phase 1/2 trial (NCT04180371) in patients with advanced malignancies associated with erythropoietinproducing hepatocellular A2 (EphA2) expression. The results were presented by Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, associate director of the Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, during the American Association for Cancer Research-National Cancer Institute- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.1 Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations, suggesting tumor penetration in the standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial.
NASHVILLE, TN
biospace.com

With First Patients Dosed, AnHeart Snags $61 Million for Lung Cancer Hopeful

AnHeart Therapeutics raised $61 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round. Proceeds from the round will be used to support the development of the company’s lead asset, a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor currently in Phase II trials in non-small cell lung cancer. Taletrectinib is an investigational next-generation tyrosine kinase...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Patient Perceptions of Cancer Clinical Trials Affected by Anxiety, Depression

In patients with cancer, anxiety and depression can influence how they view cancer clinical trials, which leads to low enrollment. In patients with cancer, anxiety and depression can influence how they view cancer clinical trials, which leads to low enrollment, according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Celyad Oncology doses first patient in KEYNOTE-B79 Phase 1b trial

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) announces the first patient was dosed in the KEYNOTE-B79 Phase 1b trial. The trial will evaluate the Company’s lead developmental candidate, CYAD-101, with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with microsatellite stable (MSS)/mismatch-repair proficient disease. Preliminary data are expected...
HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

UCB and Novartis Join to Advance Oral Therapy Now in Phase 2 Trial

UCB is partnering with Novartis to co-develop and potentially market UCB0599, a small molecule to inhibit misfolding of the alpha-synuclein protein now in a Phase 2 clinical trial enrolling people with Parkinson’s disease. The agreement also includes an option to co-develop UCB7853 — an antibody against alpha-synuclein — currently in...
ECONOMY
oncnursingnews.com

Patient Mental Health Key Factor in Cancer Clinical Trial Perception

If patients with cancer experience depression or anxiety, it can result in low clinical trial enrollment. When patients with cancer experience depression and anxiety, they are less likely to enroll in oncology clinical trials, according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1. “Although...
CANCER

