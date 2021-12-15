First Patient Enrolled in Phase II DOVACC trial of UV1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations of BT5528 treatment, suggesting tumor penetration in a standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial. Tolerability and dose efficacy findings were determined for BT5528, a first-in class bicyclic peptide conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), in a phase 1/2 trial (NCT04180371) in patients with advanced malignancies associated with erythropoietinproducing hepatocellular A2 (EphA2) expression. The results were presented by Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, associate director of the Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, during the American Association for Cancer Research-National Cancer Institute- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.1 Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations, suggesting tumor penetration in the standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial.
