Still looking for that last-minute gift idea for the family or office White Elephant Party? Listen up. There are some great ideas on a wish list from Indy100.com that your gift recipient will actually like. From a functioning Bananaphone to the hilarious-looking burrito blanket, you can remove the usual gag gifts that fit under the $40 ceiling, and instead get something fun and useful. Better to provide an actual thoughtful gift as opposed to something silly that will only provide entertainment for the party itself.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO