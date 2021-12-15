ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Former Netflix executive sentenced to 30 months for taking bribes

By Jason Green
Silicon Valley
 6 days ago

LOS GATOS – A former Netflix executive has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks from outside companies seeking to do business with the Los Gatos-based media-streaming giant, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Handed down Tuesday, the sentence comes eight...

www.siliconvalley.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

