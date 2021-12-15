Take A Morning To Enjoy The Experience Of A Classic Holiday Tea In Tennessee

The holiday season is truly a magical one, with twinkling lights and sweet treats popping up in spades. Here in Knoxville, Tennessee, the swanky Tennessean Hotel downtown has managed to up the ante on the holiday experience with a holiday high tea hosted in its drawing-room. We have all the details below, as well as a link for you to purchase your own tickets. This holiday tea in Tennessee would make for a great Christmas present, too!

The Tennessean Hotel is located right in the heart of Knoxville, Tennessee, in a building that dates back to the 1982 World's Fair. It's only a 7-minute walk from the highly popular Market Square and less than an hour from the Great Smoky Mountains.Visitors can expect a clean, modern edge combined with a luxurious spin. You can request city views from your room, and upgrades include piano and butler service. Now that's what we call luxury!This holiday season, make sure you capitalize on the Tennessean's newest Christmas tradition: a holiday tea. The 90-minute, ticketed experience takes place every Saturday after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve.You'll have the chance to enjoy holiday-themed teas and snacks in the stunning hotel Drawing Room. The house-made sugar cookies are worth the ticket price alone!The experience is a mix between a British high tea and a low-key Southern soiree. It's one of the only holiday teas in Eastern Tennessee, and you'll enjoy everything from tea sandwiches and petit fours desserts during your visit.Have you ever experienced a holiday high tea? This may be the time to do it, friends.Tickets for this holiday tea in Tennessee begin at $124 a person and can be purchased through the link below.

What an incredible experience! You can learn more about it on Facebook and perhaps buy your own ticket right here on Eventbrite . We hope you enjoy your time, Tennessee. A classic tea party makes for the perfect way to clinch the holiday season.

