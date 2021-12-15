ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Logos Technologies, Magnet Motor, Zero Motorcycles

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments...

CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hybrids Will Get Solid-State Batteries First

Automakers are racing to speed up the development of solid-state batteries that will offer significantly faster charge times and longer ranges than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Tesla Model 3. To make this happen, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Hyundai Group recently joined forces with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy, with the aim of launching EVs with the new battery tech within the next five years.
Las Vegas Herald

CNG and LPG Vehicles Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nissan, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Iran Khodro

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "2020-2029 Report on Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Iran Khodro, Nissan, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Honda, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, PSA & Great Wall Motors.
atlantanews.net

Medical Robotic Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Accuray, Intuitive Surgical, iRobot, Hansen

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Medical Robotic Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are MAKO Surgical Corp, Reninshaw Plc., Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, iRobot Corporation, Hansen, Health Robotics S.R.L. & OR Productivity plc etc.
atlantanews.net

Cloud Racing Gaming Developing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Gameloft, Milestone, Criterion

The latest research on "Global Cloud Racing Gaming Developing Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
atlantanews.net

Agriculture Energy Conservation Technology Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Philips, Unilever, McCormick

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Agriculture Energy Conservation Technology Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Philips, Unilever, McCormick, Ameresco, Franklin Energy, DENSO, Van Meter, CropX, Moasis, Valoya, Growing Underground & Deere etc.
atlantanews.net

Big Data and Business Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, HPE

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Big Data and Business Analytics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, SAP, Dell Incorporation, Teradata etc.
atlantanews.net

Domain Name Registrar Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, GoDaddy

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Domain Name Registrar Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, Hostinger, GoDaddy, Hover, Gandi, Dreamhost, Name.com, 1&1, Network Solutions, Flippa, Google, Lunarpages etc.
atlantanews.net

Online Payment Gateway Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Alipay, SecurePay, PayU

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Online Payment Gateway Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney & Realex etc.
atlantanews.net

Quality Assurance Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, Wipro

The latest research on "Global Quality Assurance Service Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Las Vegas Herald

Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants EATON, Schneider-Electric, Emerson

The Latest Released Uninterruptible Power Supply market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Europe Uninterruptible Power Supply market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Uninterruptible Power Supply market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as EATON, Schneider-Electric, Emerson, Activepower, S&C, Hitec, Socomec, Toshi, Kehua, KSTAR, EAST, Zhicheng Champion, Delta Greentech, Eksi, Toshiba International Corp. & Mitsubishi.
Las Vegas Herald

Energy Storage for Renewable Energy Grid Integration (ESRI) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Beacon Power, Robert Bosch, The Aes, Alevo Group

Energy Storage for Renewable Energy Grid Integration (ESRI) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Energy Storage for Renewable Energy Grid Integration (ESRI) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abb, East Penn Manufacturing, Lg Chem, Robert Bosch, The Aes, Alevo Group, Beacon Power, Byd, Exide Technologies & General Electric.
thedallasnews.net

A Comprehensive Study Exploring EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Market | Key Players Shenzhen Inovance Technology, Parker, Kelly Controls, Shanghai E-drive

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Photo Editing Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CyberLink, DxO Optics, PhotoScape

The Global Photo Editing Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Photo Editing Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Pixlr, Zoner, CyberLink, DxO Optics, PhotoScape, Magix, Corel, Adobe, PhaseOne, GIMP, Serif, Meitu, ON1, ACDSee Ultimate & MacPhun etc have been looking into Photo Editing Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
atlantanews.net

Ship-to-Shore (STS) Container Cranes Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Terex, Konecranes, Liebherr, SANY

The Latest Released Ship-to-Shore (STS) Container Cranes market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Ship-to-Shore (STS) Container Cranes market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Ship-to-Shore (STS) Container Cranes market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Liebherr, SANY, Terex, Konecranes, ZPMC, Gantrex, Kalmarglobal, Baltkran & Weihua Group.
atlantanews.net

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants INSTRON, Hegewald & Peschke, AMETEK

Latest survey on Global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Shimadzu, MTS, Zwick/Roell, INSTRON, Hegewald & Peschke, AMETEK, CIMACH, Tinius Olsen, Shanghai Hualong Test Instrumens, Hung Ta, Applied Test Systems & Torontech Group International.
bostonnews.net

Military Airborne Simulation and Training Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Simcom Aviation Training, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, FlightSafety

Latest published market study on Military Airborne Simulation and Training Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Military Airborne Simulation and Training space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CAE, L3 Link Simulation And Training, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, FlightSafety International, Thales Group, Frasca, Simcom Aviation Training, ECA Group, Axis Flight Training Systems. Get ready to identify the pros and cons of regulatory framework, local reforms and its impact on the Industry. Know how Leaders in Military Airborne Simulation and Training are keeping themselves one step forward with our latest survey analysis.
atlantanews.net

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Google, Amdocs, Cisco System

The Latest Released Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs,EE Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cstar Technologies, Google, Gemalto NV, International Business Machine Corporation, Rogers Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., Intel Corporation, KT Corporation & Comarch,Cisco System Inc..
Las Vegas Herald

Asset Recovery Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Dell, iQOR, Sims Recycling

Detailed research added by Ample Market Research offering a comprehensive analysis of the developments, growth outlook, driving factors, and key players of the Asset Recovery Services market in the latest research report. The research study concisely dissects the Asset Recovery Services and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Asset Recovery Services Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.
bostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bigml, Intel, Microsoft

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market report gives a thorough analysis of this dynamic focus of this market with a secondary search. The report sheds light on the Artificial Intelligence as a Service forecast, share, demand, development patterns, and also their current industry size. The Artificial Intelligence as a Service report forecast for the next several years and examines the historical data. The analysis assesses that the plan patterns embraced by major players that are dominant and studied by the Artificial Intelligence as a Service industry size. The report estimates how big this market is concerning revenue for the forecast period. Loopholes are ascertained using resources, and stocks are figured, such as by the info, divides, and also checked through primary sources and secondary sources.
