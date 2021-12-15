ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Struggle With Social Anxiety—Here's What I've Learned from Therapists

By Kia Topps
Cover picture for the articleFor most people who know me, they think that I'm this extroverted human being who thrives on human interaction but the truth is, that's the last way I would describe myself. Growing up, I was an outsider then, and sadly, I still feel like one tol this day. Consider me an...

Who What Wear

The 19 Best Mental Health Tips for the Holidays, According to Therapists

The holiday season is here, which is exciting because it can be a festive and cozy time to share with family and friends. But I think we all know that it can be pretty stressful, too. You might find yourself having trouble taking care of your mental health at this time because of a variety of reasons. You might be so busy this time of year that you forget about self-care, you could be stressed about finances, you might find this season tough because of relationship tensions with loved ones, and you could just feel so overwhelmed and pressured to have the perfect holiday season. And that's just a few stressors.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

I’m a Trauma Therapist. Here’s What I’ve Learned About Yoga’s Impact on Genetics

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. At one point in my young life, I wanted to be a public defender. In my first criminal law class, my professor asked the question, “Are fairness and justice the same thing?” I raised my hand high, almost bouncing with excitement. After stating my argument as to why I believed, with my whole 21-year-old heart, that they were the same thing, I was asked to come to the front of the classroom. My professor slowly and deliberately spoke to me, for all to hear, in his deep Southern drawl, “My dear Kathryn, you are going to be the saddest lawyer in the land! Take yourself across the quad to social work school. That is where the belief that fairness and justice stand side by side, not in the American court system.”
YOGA
MindBodyGreen

How To Use The Grey Rock Method To Shut Down Toxic People, From Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For anonymous and confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224) and speak with a trained advocate for free as many times as you need. They're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak to them through a live private chat on their website.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Bold Italic

How I Learned to Cycle With My Anxieties Through the Berkeley Hills

Our lunch ride is a straight shot up the Berkeley Hills. I break an early sweat on the steep beginnings of Spruce to rise above the chaos of the city below, where thoughts are crisp as air. Elle and I sync side by side, curving towards our classic selfie shot at the lookout.
BERKELEY, CA
Who What Wear

Why Setting Boundaries During the Holidays Is So Important—And How to Do It

Feeling overwhelmed right about now? It's never too late to set some boundaries. In fact, they might just save the holiday season for you. "Setting boundaries is always an important practice but especially during the holiday season," explains Chief Therapy Officer at Real, Rachel Hoffman, LCSW, PhD. "Aside from potentially seeing people or returning to places that trigger stress, the holiday time is a period of personal reflection leading up to the new year. It can be difficult if you are not in the place in your life where you thought you would be. It is especially difficult this year as we're living through an ongoing pandemic, witnessing a tremendous amount of destruction, and experiencing collective grief. Many people are also readjusting to socializing with others in person instead of through a screen or phone."
MENTAL HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Kerry Ann Jensen

How Sleeping On Your Side Affects Your Body

According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
Psych Centra

7 Behaviors You Should Never Tolerate in Relationships

We may give people we love free passes sometimes, but there are some behaviors you might not want to accept in any relationship. Toxic relationship behaviors aren’t just about arguing or jealousy. They can also include more subtle actions that affect the way you see yourself and the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

