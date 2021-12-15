ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New research could hold the key to tackling global crisis of malnutrition

By University of Bristol
 6 days ago

Newswise — The University of Bristol in the UK is today (15 December) launching an ambitious research project which promises to address the common drivers of both obesity and under-nutrition in China and Southeast Asia. Malnutrition is the leading cause of disease and mortality globally in Southeast Asia...

