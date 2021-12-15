Band performs in annual Winter Concert

The lights start dimming and the auditorium starts to quiet down, which can only mean one thing: the concert is about to begin. The jazz band opened up the concert with “Shiny Stockings,” playing right in front of the stage in the pit. I was sitting next to my friend and we both looked at each other in surprise not expecting them to play like that. I have not been to the school’s concert before, so this was an amazing way to start the experience. Senior Socrates Hwang had a solo feature in the middle of the song that he played exceptionally well and the audience cheered when he finished.

