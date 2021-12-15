ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Band performs in annual Winter Concert

By Benjamin Regan
Tiger Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPHS Band's annual Winter Concert showcased a variety of both holiday and modern music arrangements. SPHS’ Concert Band, Orchestra, Symphonic Band, and Jazz Ensemble performed in their annual Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Winter Concert brought the community together for 90 minutes of music and was a culmination of...

