CCP Dinner Theatre Fall Show Was A Sell Out

Roger and I bonded over our love of opera. In fact, our first date was at the Lyric Opera... The Lyric Opera's recent production of Wolfgang Mozart Amadeus' "The Magic Flute," which ran last month, was named the Best Theatre Show of 2021 by Time Out Chicago. The publication's editor, Zach Long wrote, "A night at the opera doesn't get much more spectacular than this adaptation of The Magic Flute, which the Lyric Opera presented this fall. Originating from the Komische Oper Berlin, the show eschewed sets in favor of a large screen that was bathed in projections of intricate animations. With interludes inspired by the visual language of silent film, a cast of characters caked in white make-up belted out the opera’s dramatic score amid a sea of psychedelic imagery. With any luck, it won’t be the Lyric’s last production that recontextualizes the stage and reimagines what an opera can look like."

