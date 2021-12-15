ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

CCP Dinner Theatre Fall Show Was A Sell Out

 6 days ago

Community Circle Players (CCP) quickly sold out its fall dinner theatre production, An Evening Of One Acts. Over the six November nights, 724 people attended the show in the MountainView Ballroom. Eight one-act plays, some funny, some thought provoking, made up this unique production, which had one producer, five directors, 21...

