ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia detains co-owner of coal mine where 51 died in blast

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian investigative committee said on Wednesday that the co-owner a Siberian coal mine, where an explosion killed 51 people in November, and three top-managers of...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Detains#Coal Mine#Reuters#Russian#Siberian#Sds Ugol
The Week

The U.S. won't confront Russia. Will Germany?

Germany has long had a Russia problem. Even before their unification under the Hohenzollerns in 1870, German principalities struggled to deal with their giant neighbor to the east. In 1863, at the beginning of his long stint in power, the legendary statesman Otto von Bismarck quipped, "The secret of politics? Make a good treaty with Russia." But despite interludes of stability, Germany hasn't quite figured out how to make its agreements, both formal and informal, stick.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
CBS News

A Russian court document mentioned Russian troops "stationed" in eastern Ukraine. Moscow insists there are none.

Moscow — A Russian court's verdict in a bribery case last month appears to have inadvertently referenced the presence of Russian troops in the rebel-held Donbas area of Ukraine. A district court in Russia's Rostov region, on the Ukrainian border, disclosed that the manager of a company called Tekhnologiya LLC was responsible for stocking and selling food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. says ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told his Russian counterpart Monday that Washington is ready to engage in diplomacy through multiple channels, including bilateral engagement, the White House said in a statement. Sullivan told Yuriy Ushakov, foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that "any...
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

More Arrests Made Over Deadly November Blast At Siberian Coal Mine

Russian authorities say they have detained the main owner of a Siberian coal mine where an explosion killed dozens of people in November, along with three top managers. In all, 51 people, including five rescue workers, were killed after an explosion ripped through the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on November 25.
ACCIDENTS
froggyweb.com

Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognise Russia’s flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday. The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy