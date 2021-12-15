ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Dogecoin Daily Price Analysis – 14 December Roundup

By Muhammad Ali
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global market cap resumes its journey forward, adding 2.48% in 24 hours. Bitcoin, ready to soar higher, saw a growth of 2.46% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, following the suite of bitcoin, is ready for a mighty return, adding 1.64% to its bulk. Avalanche and Dogecoin added...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE moving to retest $0.16 again, will the support hold?

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today. DOGE/USD saw another decline overnight. Support at $0.16 currently tested. Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect the $0.16 mark to prevent further downside. Likely, DOGE/USD will reject higher later today, moving towards the previous high next. The cryptocurrency market has seen...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revian#Btc#Christmas Bitcoin
cryptopolitan.com

Revain price analysis: REV bulls mark 16 percent gains as price heightens to $0.0105

The Revain price analysis is bullish today. Strong support for REV is present at $0.0102. The resistance is found at $0.0112. The Revain price analysis is bullish today as the bulls marched towards the $0.0123 level. As we know, the token has the tendency to shoot like a rocket and also to fall like a rock; likewise, it faced a strong rejection and fell down to $0.0096 level, but as bulls were in aggressive mode today, the price uplifted again towards $0.010 range. Overall the token has been bearish since November’s last bulls rally, as the cryptocurrency market turned bearish largely. Even today, a heavy sell-off is observed in the broader market, but REV bulls managed to march towards the highest point after 13th November’s spike.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bearish trend set to continue this week

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. LTC/USD is currently trading at $149.9. Resistance for LTC is found at $155. LTC price analysis reveals that the coin is stable in a bullish position, and the fact that it has reached $153 demonstrates this. LTC is attempting to break through $153 as it rises toward the $156 range but retreats to $153 due to selling pressure, and LTC will have to retrace before further growth towards $155 resistance. As mentioned by the Stochastic RSI, I expect a reversal at $153, which suggests that the coin will go both ways and may likely retrace before attempting to break through $155 again.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand price analysis: ALGO sets a lower low at $1.27, more decline ahead?

The Algorand price analysis is bearish today. Support for ALGO is present at $1.21. The resistance is found at $1.38. The latest Algorand price analysis is bearish, as the price underwent a substantial decline in the last 24-hours. Bearish pressure has been immense today as the price has been degraded steeply. If we analyze the market situation from a general overview, the past few weeks have proved to be highly detrimental for cryptocurrencies. A constant downtrend has been on the rise, and a similar trend has been observed even today. On the other hand, the current situation has provided opportunities to the buyers waiting for a lower price to buy the dip.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin miners unspent supply nears all-time high: Mining profitability remains low

Bitcoin miners unspent supply is just 500 BTC short of its ATH. Miners are hodling their BTC despite low mining profitability. BTC hash rate is just 14% away from its ATH. According to Galssnode, the total amount of Bitcoin held by miners are just 500 BTC short of its 1.778 million all-time high. These are the Bitcoins miners earn as a reward for solving a block on the blockchain. However, there’s currently a massive amount of BTC that has never been withdrawn or spent on-chain by the miners.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC, Ethereum, Dogecoin prices drop slightly

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped slightly in value, its price changing from about $48,000 on Friday to below $47,000 on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ada) have also dropped in value slightly during the period with the overall crypto market down by about 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are down by about 2 to 3 per cent in the last day. Meanwhile dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have dropped in value by about 1 to 3 per cent after last week’s gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Algorand Price Analysis: 19 December

While the Bitcoin fear and greed index saw a 6 point surge in 2 days, the bulls gained some motion as Bitcoin and Ethereum were up by more than 2.5% over the past 24-hours. However, Shiba Inu bulls struggled to trigger an uptrend after the bears breached the 61.8% Fibonacci support.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT rebounds from $24 support, bulls look to retrace more?

Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. DOT/USD retested the $24 support. A slow move higher was seen overnight. Polkadot price analysis is bullish today as we expect more retracement to follow from the previous push lower after support was found at $24 again. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to continue higher over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy