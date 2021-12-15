TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first day of summer. This means it's time for ice cream, but Mr. Swizzle's blender isn't working. Pinkalicious and her...

tv.azpm.org

wivr1017.com

Brett Eldredge Scheduled For Multiple Holiday TV Performances

Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Season 18 Finale & ‘ATFR’ Not Airing As Scheduled?!

Bachelorette Season 18 finale and After the Final Rose not airing as scheduled?! Keep reading for all the details on the possible schedule shake-up. Michelle Young’s journey to love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette is close to the end. During the season finale, she will hand out her final rose to either Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya. She’s hopeful that the final man standing will drop to his knees to propose.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfume
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
TVShowsAce

Meri Brown Splits, Knows Her Worth & Value: Loving Life

Meri Brown splits early this morning for an unknown destination. With her decision to jet off, she shared a reel on her Instagram of the sky and clouds outside of her airplane window. As the Sister Wives star splits for a mystery destination, she leaves behind a powerful message for her 589,000 Instagram followers.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Theresa Caputo Gets Accused Of Stealing Daughter’s Special Day

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is accused of “upstaging” her daughter once again. She’s often known for her big blonde hair, long nails, orange tan, and all-black ensemble. But once she wears a colorful outfit, fans lose their minds. They think she was trying to upstage her pregnant daughter Victoria on her special day.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After She Opens Up in Emotional Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing someone special this holiday season. Though her character, Maddie, on the Fox drama 9-1-1 is spending Christmas away from her family, in real life, Jennifer is surrounded by the ones she loves the most. This year, Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are celebrating as parents of three children — Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and their newborn son, Aidan. While the 42-year-old actress couldn’t feel more grateful, she also can’t help but miss her mom, Patricia Hewitt, just a little more than usual this time of year.
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
CALABASAS, CA
SPY

The 35 Best Gifts For Impossible Parents Who Say They Already Have Everything They Need

Christmas is less than a week away, and if you’ve been procrastinating on your holiday shopping, it might be because you have absolutely no idea what to buy for your parents. We’ve already produced shopping guides for the impossible-to-shop-for-guys in your life, but what about those hard-to-please parents? Just in time for Christmas, we’ve gathered 33 Christmas gift ideas for impossible parents. And as of Monday, December 20, a lot of these gifts are scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas thanks to the holiday magic of Amazon Prime. Parents are notoriously hard to shop for. What could possibly compare to the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

