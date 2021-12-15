ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U has confirmed the England Sevens programme structure for 2022.

Cover picture for the articleEngland Sevens will return to the World Series in both the men’s and women’s competition in Malaga (21-23 January) after Great Britain Sevens competed in the opening two rounds in Dubai, as part of the standing agreement to play the calendar year 2021. The squads will be...

The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
BBC

South Northants: Omicron hotspot has highest case rate in England

A hotspot for the Omicron variant also has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in England, data shows. In the week to 9 December, South Northamptonshire had 891 cases per 100,000 people, a 9% week-on-week rise. According to figures from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the area also has the highest...
AFP

England hang on as Australia push for second Test victory

England grimly hung on to reach tea on day five of the second Ashes Test at 180 for eight Monday, needing to get through one more session to salvage an unlikely draw. At tea in the day-night encounter, Buttler remained unbeaten on 25 off a dogged 196 balls and Stuart Broad was on 0, with 288 runs behind and needing to negotiate 26 tricky overs in a final session under lights with twilight falling.
Nursing Times

Final UCAS data for 2021 confirms record rise in student nurses in England

End of cycle data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has confirmed a record number of student nurses and midwives have been accepted onto courses in England this year. UCAS today released its final figures for the nursing and midwifery intake in 2021 and statistics showed a 1.5%...
AFP

England collapse again as Australia turn screw in 2nd Test

England were staring down the barrel of another sorry defeat on Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia's imposing first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out. Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing.
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
The Independent

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen has died of cancer at the age of 37.Luge GB announced that Rosen, who competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Games, died on Sunday after a “ferocious battle” with the disease.The American-born Rosen secured the best place finish for a British luger in history when he finished sixth at a World Cup race in Canada in 2009.With great sadness we announce that 3x @TeamGB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer. AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, he was...
The Guardian

England’s batting has lacked seasonal cheer – and it could get worse

Open a door on an Advent calendar and you find a pleasant surprise. A pep-up to put a spring in your step in the approach to Christmas. Unfortunately, the ECB’s autumnal supermarket sweep went a little awry and England have ended up in Australia with a defective calendar, containing chocolatey treats only behind numbers three and four. The other doors? Empty.
The Independent

Ashes: No excuses for England, says Dawid Malan after latest batting collapse

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.For the second game in a row Malan had shared a century stand with captain Joe Root to sow the seeds of a comeback, but nobody else had the requisite steel to back them up and the...
AFP

Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test

Australia ground down a battling England to win the second Test in Adelaide Monday and go 2-0 up in the Ashes series, leaving the visitors' dreams of winning back the hallowed urn in tatters. Joe Root's men will head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting Sunday knowing that the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia way back in 1936-37.
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. McKenzie knows he must work hard to force his way into the reckoning for the 2023 World Cup, but he believes his move to Japan can give him an edge.
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
AFP

England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over

Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test, needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series. No team has ever posted such a big score in a fourth innings to win in the history of Test cricket -- with the West Indies' 418 for seven in beating Steve Waugh's Australia at St John's in 2003 the highest. It is an even harder task at the Adelaide Oval, where Australia's 315 for six to defeat England in 1902 remains the best fourth-innings run chase. England's problems stem from being bowled out, after a batting collapse, for 236 on Saturday in reply to Australia's 473 for nine declared.
