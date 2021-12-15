TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonkey Hodie Flying Flapjacks/Pickle Penguin Problem. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel's Very Different Day/Class Trip to the Libr. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum I Am Jigonsaseh/I Am Sacagawea. 2 a.m. Molly of Denali Cabbagezilla/Name Game. 2:30 a.m. Hero Elementary Monster Hunters/A Soapy Situation. 3 a.m. Wild Kratts Liturgusa Krattorum....

tv.azpm.org

soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
nowdecatur.com

Brett Eldredge Scheduled For Multiple Holiday TV Performances

Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Meets Santa Claus For The First Time [See Photos]

The holiday season is in full swing, and Lilah Roloff had the chance to meet Santa Claus for the very first time! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to social media to share a few photos of two-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Jackson. But it turns out that Lilah wasn’t so sure about meeting Santa this year.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hamilton’ and ‘Aladdin’ Cancel Broadway Shows Through Christmas

Hamilton and Aladdin on Broadway have canceled performances through Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, becoming the second and third major musicals to go dark during the normally busy holiday week. The hit rap musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton announced on social media Monday that performances from Dec. 20 and through Dec. 26 are canceled and will be fully refunded. The announcement extends the show’s shutdown from last week, after first canceling performances starting the night of Dec. 17 due to positive cases. “In the ongoing effort to ensure the well-being of our cast, crew...
Columbia Daily Tribune

These comedy shows promise Columbia a funnier 2022

So much of our laughter the past two years has been of the "... to keep from crying" variety. A peek over the fence at 2022 might not yield many more chuckles — that is, unless you're looking at the comedy calendar for the first half of next year. Columbia venues have booked a strong set of comedians, from bonafide superstars to dependable veterans. The promise of their presence makes it seem that 2022 will be funnier...
wivr1017.com

pbs.org

How to Watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on PBS

Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang discover the true meaning of Christmas this year! We've teamed up with Apple for a special, ad-free broadcast of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can steam this program on the PBS App live at the time of broadcast. Download the PBS App here to stream "A Charlie Brown Christmas!" and other holiday content!
