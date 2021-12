It has been the year of mergers, acquisitions, and eyebrow-raising collaborations. Both formally in the business sense, and more philosophically. To name but a few: Kering picked up its stake in GOAT, eBay absorbed Sneakercon, Gucci and Balenciaga gave us their “hacked” collections, and two historic Italian houses came together for the first time to give us FENDACE. Once-clear lines have been worn away or, perhaps, we’re just now seeing how flexible those borders have always been.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO